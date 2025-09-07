CAL pilot missing since September 3

MISSING: Caribbean Airlines pilot Daniel Kawall -

A CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd (CAL) pilot has been missing since September 3, leading family and the police to call for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Daniel Kawall, a 59-year-old pilot from Palm Road, Valsayn, was last seen at around 5 pm on September 3, when he spoke to relatives.

After that, calls to his phone went straight to voicemail. His Toyota Hilux has also gone missing.

Sources told Newsday his vehicle was eventually found near Hololo in Cascade and, since then, a ransom was demanded for his safe return.

However, Police Intelligence Agency told Newsday on September 6, “No ransom was demanded, there was no proof of life or communication with the authorities. But the vehicle was recovered in Rousillac.”

A release from CAL on September 5 said its board, management and staff were "deeply saddened" by the news and asked that the privacy of Kawall's family be respected.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (intelligence and investigations) Suzette Martin told Newsday in a WhatsApp exchange on September 6, “While the situation is sensitive, the TTPS is treating this matter with the highest priority and urgency. Investigators are following several critical leads, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

She added, “The public is being urged to remain calm, avoid speculation, and continue to support the investigation by sharing any information that may assist. Persons with knowledge relevant to this matter are asked to contact the TTPS hotlines or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers.

“The safety and safe return of the victim remain the foremost priority of the TTPS.”

Newsday tried to contact relatives on September 5 but they declined to comment.