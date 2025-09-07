America's interests in Trinidad and Tobago

Marco Rubio -

THE EDITOR: The presence of US$billions invested in TT’s oil and gas sector underscores the strategic importance of our region in global energy markets.

As the US seeks to protect its interests, especially amidst rising tensions in the region, the idea of establishing a US military or logistical presence in TT emerges as a logical step – particularly if Maduro's threats against Guyana escalate.

Supporting the proposal for the US to utilise the hangar at Chaguaramas as a base of operations reflects a pragmatic approach to regional security and stability.

This move would provide the US with a strategic foothold to monitor developments in Venezuela, support regional defense initiatives, and safeguard vital energy assets that are crucial to global markets and US interests.

The collaboration would also reinforce Trinidad and Tobago’s role as a regional partner, leveraging our geographical position and infrastructure to enhance security cooperation. Such a partnership can help deter aggressive actions by adversaries, ensure the stability of energy supplies, and protect US investments in the region.

This alignment, endorsed by government and supported by regional diplomacy, could serve as a stabilising factor. It offers mutual benefits: strengthening regional security, safeguarding economic investments, and positioning TT as a key strategic partner in the fight against regional instability and threats to sovereignty.

However, this must be managed carefully, respecting sovereignty and regional diplomacy to ensure long-term stability.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings