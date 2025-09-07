46 years behind bars: A man’s fight for freedom after a lifetime in prison

The Carrera Island prison. - Photo courtesy GSTT

NEARLY five decades after he was convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of four-year-old Roslyn Lucas, Peter Matthews wants a chance to go home.

Matthews has launched a fresh appeal, arguing that his punishment was unlawful because he was only 17 at the time of the 1978 crime.

His latest application, filed by attorneys Joseph Sookoo and Abigail Roach, follows a May 26 resentencing hearing by Justice Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, who reduced his sentence to 50 years’ imprisonment.

Matthews, now 64, has already spent more than 46 years in custody. The court’s sentence means he has just over three years left to serve, though provisions were made for early release if he successfully completes prison rehabilitation programmes, including adult literacy and counselling.

Upon release, he would face two years of probation supervision.

Roslyn lived with her mother at Providence Estate, Upper Bournes Road, St James, and was found dead on the morning of August 27, 1978, by her mother upon returning home from work. Her mother sometimes worked nights and, on occasion, left Roslyn with neighbours. Roslyn was found wearing only a jersey, and her panties were on the floor.

According to the evidence at the trial, Matthews, who also lived at Providence Estate – sometimes referred to as “the Cocoa” – had interacted with another neighbour before pointing to the block of apartments where Roslyn and her mother lived. He left the neighbour’s home, returned shortly after 10 pm, stayed for an hour, and left again, saying he was going home.

Government pathologist Dr Neville Jankey, who performed an autopsy on Roslyn’s body on August 28, 1978, found that the child’s hymen was forcibly ruptured and that there was evidence of blood at the entrance to the vagina.

His expert opinion was that death was due to a sudden stoppage of the heart following stimulation of the nerve controlling the heart’s action. That stimulation was the result of a painful sexual assault. He also opined on what could have caused the hymen to rupture, but noted that death occurred at about 4 am on August 27, 1978.

Matthews’ attorneys now argue that a grave miscarriage of justice has been discovered too late.

His birth certificate, presented in his appeal, confirms he was born on July 14, 1961, making him 17 at the time of the offence. Under the Children Act, it is unlawful to impose the death penalty on an offender under 18.

Yet, in 1984, Matthews was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, a sentence upheld by the Court of Appeal in 1985.

“This is a case of a grave miscarriage of justice, discovered 46 years too late. Peter Matthews, who had been sentenced to death on February 2, 1984, for the murder of four-year-old Roslyn Lucas, was 17 at the time of the offence, which occurred between August 26 and 27, 1978.

“As evidenced by his birth certificate, he was born on July 14, 1961. For reasons that are not quite clear, his age did not appear to be an issue before the Court of Appeal in 1985, when his appeal against conviction was dismissed on different grounds,” his attorneys contend.

The new appeal challenges the resentencing decision, and Matthews’ lawyers say the judge erred by rejecting proof of his age and by applying Bahamian sentencing guidelines of 30 to 60 years for heinous murders instead of following local precedents, where resentenced child offenders received starting points of 25 to 35 years. They also argue that the case should have been treated under the felony murder rule, since the evidence suggested that Lucas’ death was an unintended consequence of the assault.

Matthews’ attorneys argue that the Bahamas has a statutory regime of categorising types of murder – an issue long advocated for by sentencing judges – and TT does not.

“We also do not know, nor can we reasonably compare, the cultural, social and pragmatic differences that the Bahamas considers as appropriate for its range of sentences.

“We accordingly cannot lightly adopt it, and there is no evidence that the sentencing judge considered any of these matters.”

The appeal cites comparative cases, those of Chuck Attin and Angela Ramdeen, to argue that Matthews’ 50-year sentence was disproportionately harsh.

Attin and his co-accused were convicted in 1997 of the 1994 murder of Candace Scott and Karen Sa Gomes. Attin, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder, was deemed a juvenile, and he was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment, having escaped the hangman's noose because of his age.

Ramdeen was convicted of murder for killing her two step-children Toolsie Dass and Sabrina Dass aged eight and seven. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave at the back of their house at Richmill Road, Carlsen Field, Chaguanas on October 25, 1993.

Ramdeen was sentenced to hang, but the Privy Council sent the case back to Trinidad. Ramdeen was eventually sentenced to 35 years in jail. Her case was used to highlight the local sentencing range involving child victims.

Matthews’ attorneys are asking the appellate court to consider a reduced sentence, beginning from the date of his 1984 conviction, with the possibility of immediate release given the time already served.

In response to the appeal, the state’s special prosecutor, Wayne Rajbansie, noted that if the prison’s bio-social reports, which gave Matthews’ date of birth as 1961 – making him 17 at the time of the offence – and the birth certificate were correct, then the mandatory death sentence was unlawful. It is the state’s position that Matthews should have been sentenced to detention during His Majesty’s pleasure in 1978. Rajbansie noted the sentencing judge did not resolve the conflict over Matthews’ age and proceeded on the basis that he was in his late teens” and “at a minimum 18 years old at the time of the offence.” He said the confession statement – relied on by the judge to determine Matthews’ age – was not disclosed to attorneys at the resentencing hearing, but a request has been made for the document.

“The instant appeal of Peter Matthews is unprecedented,” said the state attorney’s submission. Rajbansie agreed that the Court of Appeal could set aside the 50-year sentence and send it back to the High Court for an appropriate sentence.

However, Rajbansie noted that the child’s killing was “most heinous and egregious.”

“He raped a four-year-old twice. He knew she was not breathing. He covered her up from head to foot and placed a pillow over her face.”

In her resentencing exercise, the judge noted inconsistencies regarding Matthews’ age at the time of the offence, saying the probation officer’s report did not state a date of birth, while a 1984 prison report listed him as 24, which would make him 18 in 1978. She added that his 1978 confession indicated he was 19.

She maintained that, despite the discrepancies, the prisoner was at least 18 at the time since, as there was no birth certificate (provided at the resentencing hearing), the only evidence of age came from the confession. She added that if he were 17 at the time, he would have been sent to the Youth Training Centre, not the prison.

“I use the term ‘late teens’ deliberately due to the inconsistencies regarding his age…Notwithstanding both counsel’s reference to the prisoner as being 17 years of age, the law accepts that he was over 18,” the resentencing judge said.

In its ruling on July 5, 1985, the Court of Appeal dismissed Matthews’ challenge to his conviction and death sentence. Presiding over the appeal were Chief Justice Cecil Kelsick and Justices of Appeal Gerard des Iles and Ralph Narine. They upheld the jury’s verdict after finding that Matthews’ confessions and corroborating evidence provided sufficient proof of guilt.

Matthews was tried at the Port of Spain Assizes before Justice Hannays and convicted in February 1984 after a six-day trial. The prosecution relied heavily on oral and written confessions attributed to him, along with Dr Jankey’s medical evidence.

The defence denied both the killing and the authenticity of the written confession, claiming Matthews had been coerced into signing a pre-prepared statement.

Witnesses testified that Matthews admitted to raping and killing Roslyn.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the confessions were properly admitted and carried significant probative value, rejecting arguments that the trial judge misdirected the jury on their evaluation of the statements and on the issue of implied malice.

The court concluded that any errors in the trial judge’s summation did not result in a miscarriage of justice. It affirmed that the jury had ample evidence to find Matthews guilty of murder under common law principles, particularly constructive malice, which applies when a death results from violent acts committed during a felony.

Accordingly, the appeal was dismissed, and Matthews’s conviction and death sentence were confirmed.

Matthews’s resentencing in May was triggered by a constitutional motion to get the state to review his sentence in keeping with the guidance provided by the Privy Council in the Pratt and Morgan and Lendore cases.

In an affidavit in support, he said, “All I want is a chance to go home and live out the rest of my old age in peace with whatever kindness God may grant me.

“My entire adult life I have spent in prison paying for a crime committed as a child. I do not know the modern outside world, and I have lost nearly every connection to it, except for my sister, who still loves me after all this time.”

For now, Matthews spends his days at the Carrera Island prison, Chaguaramas.

The Court of Appeal will now decide whether Matthews’ resentencing was excessive and whether the long-ignored question of his age at the time of the crime should significantly alter his punishment.

The Court of Appeal has granted Matthews an urgent hearing of his appeal on September 29.