Yellow level alert in effect until 5 pm

A woman crosses a flooded road. - File photo

A YELLOW LEVEL adverse weather alert is currently in effect and is expected to end at 5 pm on September 6.

The TT Meteorological Service (Met Office) issued the alert on September 5 at 9.30 pm, saying it would take effect from 5 am on September 6.

According to the alert, there is a high potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the morning and early afternoon.

Thunderstorm activity may sometimes favour the waters east of Trinidad and Tobago. However, extra caution is still advised, as impactful weather can occasionally affect land areas.

It added that the potential for street and flash flooding is elevated due to significant levels of atmospheric moisture.

Additional rainfall on already saturated soils may also trigger landslides or landslips along hillsides. Gusty winds may occur near areas of heavy showers or thunderstorms.

The Met Office urged drivers and residents in areas prone to flooding or landslides to remain alert and exercise caution.

“Be aware of your surroundings and changing weather conditions as you go about your daily activities. Take necessary precautions to mitigate potential impacts,” the alert stated.

The public is also advised to monitor official weather updates at www.metoffice.gov.tt.