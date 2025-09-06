Unidentified body washes ashore in Cumana, Toco

- File photo

POLICE have confirmed that no one has come forward to identify the body of a man that washed ashore on September 5 in Cumana, Toco.

As of September 6, Toco police said the man remained unidentified.

Reports indicate that around 11 am on September 5, police were alerted after the body was spotted in an area known as O’Halloran.

The body was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital pending a post-mortem.

A photo of the bloated body has been circulating on social media.

The man appeared to be missing his right hand and right foot, and a piece of clothing was found wrapped around his neck.

Social media users have speculated that the man may be a Venezuelan national, possibly one of the 11 Venezuelans reportedly killed in an alleged lethal strike by US military forces off the coast of Venezuela.

The US government claimed to have killed 11 Venezuelans aboard an alleged drug-trafficking vessel on September 2 in international waters in the Southern Caribbean.

The individuals were said to be members of the Venezuela-based international criminal organisation Tren de Aragua.

However, Venezuelan authorities have dismissed the claim as fake, saying the footage of the alleged strike, provided by US authorities, was AI-generated.

Police are calling on anyone with information about the man’s identity to contact the Toco Police Station at 670-8256 or the nearest police station.

Toco police are continuing investigations.