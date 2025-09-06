Trinidad and Tobago team selected for Netball Youth World Cup in Gibraltar

Players and technical staff for TT's under-21 netball team which will participate at the Netball Youth World Cup in Gibraltar later this month. Photo courtesy Sports Company of TT -

Trinidad and Tobago have picked their 12-member team for the Netball Youth World Cup, which will be held in Gibraltar from September 19-28. The team was announced last week and will be coached by Kalifa McCollin, with Crystal-Ann George serving as assistant coach.

The TT Under-21 team, who will feature in Pool D at the youth World Cup alongside Fiji, Malawi, South Africa and Caribbean counterparts Barbados, will be captained by Maikea Bramble with Rickibah Isaac serving as her deputy. The team also features players such as Jenicia Goodridge, Jada Hamilton, Azalia Oliverie and Kayleea Songui.

A farewell function was held for the team at Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre on September 5, with the team expected to depart TT on September 12. Once settled in Gibraltar, the team will get their first test against Fiji at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on September 20, with their second match being played against Malawi on September 21. TT's third game will be against South Africa on September 22 and they will then close off Pool D play with their clash with Barbados on September 23. TT will be on a bye for the final day of matches in the preliminary round.

The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will commence on September 25. The semifinals will be played on September 26, with the final scheduled for September 28 at the Europa Sports Complex.

TT booked their place in the World Cup after finishing behind Jamaica and the Bajans at the qualifying tournament in Guadeloupe last July. New Zealand won the last Netball Youth World Cup in 2017 and are in Pool A with Cook Islands, Malaysia, Zambia and hosts Gibraltar.

TT team:

Maikea Bramble (captain), Rickibah Isaac (vice-captain), Nichola Gill, Nekesha Gomes, Jenicia Goodridge, Jada Hamilton, Sophia Hernandez, Kerlene Johnson, Azalia Oliverie, Kalvinelle Roberts, Keiko Roy, Kayleea Songui.

Reserve: Makayla Grant.

Techncial Staff: Kalifa McCollin (coach), Crystal-Ann George, (assistant coach), Kyome Pascall Mortley (manager), Coreen Andrews (massage therapist), Joel Caresquero (physiotherapist), Roland Hamilton (physical trainer), Tamia Sobers (sport psychologist), Debbie-Ann Francois (Netball TT president).

Groupings for 2025 Netball Youth World Cup:

Pool A: Cook Islands, Gibraltar, Malaysia, New Zealand, Zambia.

Pool B: Australia, Northern Ireland, Samoa, Scotland, Singapore.

Pool C: England, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Wales.

Pool D: Barbados, Fiji, Malawi, South Africa, TT.