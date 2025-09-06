TKR-W look for winning start in WCPL

West Indies Under-19 women's and TKR cricketer Samara Ramnath. - Angelo Marcelle

Trinbago Knight Riders women (TKR-W) bowl off their 2025 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) T20 campaign against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 6, from 2 pm.

For the first time since the tournament’s inception in 2022, TKR-W will be without the likes of their talismanic vice-captain and veteran West Indies all-rounder Anisa Mohammed.

Despite that, the TT franchise have bolstered their outfit for this year’s edition, and will be aiming to capture their second WCPL crown, having won the inaugural tournament, three years ago.

The TKR-W were 2024 runners up to two-time winners Barbados Royals, but have their eyes set on the coveted crown this time around. TKR boast a wealth of regional and international talent heading into their opener.

TKR-W have retained seasoned all-rounder and captain Deandra Dottin alongside a few young West Indian players like Zaida James, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow and Samara Ramnath who have impressed with their performances. Other Caribbean picks include Rashada Williams and Abigail Bryce.

Additionally, their overseas picks include South African, Indian and Australian all-rounders Lizelle Lee, Shikha Pandey and Jessica Jonassen respectively, and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Salonee Dangore.

Warriors, however, also boast a wealth of talent with regional standouts such as Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Raeleanna Grimmond and Karishma Ramharack in the squad. Ashmini Munisar, Nyia Latchman and Kaysia Schultz complete the Caribbean players from the Guyana franchise.

Their foreign-based players include Australian top-order batter Laura Harris, English wicketkeeper/batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and Australian leg-spinner Madeline Penna.