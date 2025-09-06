Thank you, Dr Meighoo

Dr Kirk Meighoo -

THE EDITOR: The West Indies Federation consisted of ten Anglophone Caribbean countries namely: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The federation was established in 1958 as a political union within the British Commonwealth of nations.

The federation was dissolved in 1962, as Jamaica had its gripes and envy about the preeminence of Trinidad and the lightning rod within the union.

Dr Eric Williams himself also had reason to gripe having lost the elections to the DLP. However, given that Sir Grantley Adams was the first prime minister of this collective, and since an isolation of the collective dictates that the first PM for all of these individual countries be Sir Grantley, what is the issue?

This is all about logic and when we weed out emotions – typical of politicians even those having tenure at UWI – it does make intellectual sense to have such a discussion, especially among academics.

I understand the discomfort that comes whenever challenges are made to status quo biases, but this is a fruitful discussion to have. So thank you Dr Kirk Meighoo.

ASHFORD MAHARAJ

Via e-mail