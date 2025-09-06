Sir Grantley and Dr Williams were Trinidad and Tobago's first prime ministers

THE EDITOR: Everyone has a right to an opinion based on their own unique perspectives.

A recent issue that has flared up is whether Dr Eric Williams or Sir Grantley Adams were TT's first prime minister.

On one hand, TT’s first taste of independence occurred when we were part of the West Indies Federation of 1958-1962. Sir Adams was prime minister of this federation. Hence, logic dictates he was also prime minister of TT since this nation was a part of that federation.

On the other hand, after the federation broke-up, when we became individually "independent" in 1962, Dr Williams was the prime minister.

Simply put, we had a prime minister when we were part of an independent group of nations within the Caribbean region and one when we were an independent nation alone. Both are considered firsts, so in actuality, both views are correct!

The main problem coming out of this is that some people believe only their opinion counts more than others and would chastise anyone who differs. Further to this, the ones criticising are those who are either morally lacking and/or have inferior intellectual accreditation to do so.

Dr Kirk Meighoo who has opined that Sir Grantley was our first prime minister, is internationally renowned for writing the definitive political history of TT – Politics in a half-made society – which is found in 351 university libraries around the world.

Whether he belongs to the UNC or not, does not negate him from having an opinion – especially when he backs it with historical proofs and facts.

Volcanologist Dr Keith Rowley, attorney Stuart Young and other PNM member’s have an opposing opinion to Dr Meighoo. As much as they may have researched TT’s history, it would not have been at the level of Dr Meighoo.

These gentlemen appear to "stand up" for the rights of Dr Williams, but I dare say some of their views are merely lip service, given that Dr Williams is probably "spinning in his grave" knowing these people were at the helm when they destroyed his legacy of building up TT.

History will always come down to "his-story" and those who cannot accept a woke society will be left in the "garbage bin" of history.

ZAHIR KHAN

San Fernando