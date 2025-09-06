PM calls for corporate support for Ganesh Utsav Foundation

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar performs aarti at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple during the celebration of Ganesh chathurti at Grove Park, Otaheite, on September 5. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar has issued a call to corporate Trinidad and Tobago to support the Ganesh Utsav Foundation.

Delivering an address at the foundation's Ganesh Utsav celebration at its Grove Park, Otaheite, facility on September 5, Persad-Bissessar commended the organisation's development and event. However, she noted that despite the extravagant decor, the facility was incomplete.

"I can see your building is very well done, but still deficient. There's no windows or doors. So I'm sure it's a work in progress, as everybody's telling me, and there are many good Samaritans here in the audience...who have helped before, helped us, and so we call on corporate Trinbago and sponsors – let's get this place completed."

Ganesh Utsav is a ten-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. He is also known as the remover of obstacles and, according to the Prime Minister, is a deity she relies on.

"Today, as your Prime Minister, I can tell you that we have inherited significant challenges and obstacles. However, I never despair because of my faith."

She said she has a murti (statue) of Lord Ganesh placed at her personal computer along with a picture of her and her grandson at one of the foundation's celebrations in Palmiste Park.

Persad-Bissessar was joined at the event by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen and other members of her party in local government, such as Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo.

Also in attendance was Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit who provided an update on several of the initiatives promised during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in July. First off, he said the consignment of artificial limbs for the fitment camp will arrive next week and will be launched at the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) Divali Nagar site next month. Around 800 people are expected to benefit from this, according to the High Commission's website. Additionally, Rojpurohit said a workshop will be held on September 20 to educate people on how they can access the Overseas Citizen of India card, which was extended to cover sixth-generation descendants of indentured migrants.

Persad-Bissessar thanked the High Commissioner and people of India for the contributions being made to TT citizens.