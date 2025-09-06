Of gallows and jails

The 268-year-old prison on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE GOVERNMENT is shuttering the Port of Spain jail. That’s excellent news for the capital city. But Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander’s announcement of fresh investment in penal facilities is even better news for the country. Not only is one notorious prison being torn down, but the UNC is moving to rebuild emphasis on rehabilitation alongside retribution. It’s a long overdue shift.

Speaking at the post-cabinet media conference, Mr Alexander said the 268-year-old facility on Frederick Street will be decommissioned in four phases. Inmates from the facility, as well as the Carrera Convict Prison, will be absorbed into the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, which will be upgraded. A new facility is also to be constructed at a location to be disclosed. Already, there is support from downtown chambers and associations; lawyers have vetted the removals.

Noted by the minister was the fact that the courts have long deemed the Port of Spain building unfit. Additionally, we observe that a 2021 parliamentary committee report on remand facilities found a litany of human rights breaches and high rates of recidivism, suggesting jail conditions are radicalising criminals. This has cost the country billions, in dollars and blood.

But the city will enjoy the real savings. The PNM’s decade-long efforts at revitalising the capital, which involved new parking facilities, the relocation and restoration of cultural hubs, and a shiny waterfront walkover, did not significantly alter the face of Port of Spain. In contrast, the jail’s decommissioning might clear the way for uplift of a key segment to the north of the central business district, paving the way for higher real estate prices and more foot traffic. These would be notable outcomes considering the area is not a UNC stronghold.

However, Mr Alexander’s disclosure that the gallows of the jail will also be reconstituted once prisoners are moved suggests the wider scope and ambition of the plans. Balanced alongside an effort to ensure what the minister called “restorative justice” will also be the preservation of facilities to implement the death penalty. Notably, the UNC promised the resumption of hangings in its 2025 manifesto. The Prime Minister in May signalled the idea of capital punishment was dead in the water because of current laws. Yet, Mr Alexander’s statements this week resurrect the matter, which had been placed by Ms Persad-Bissessar into the hands of Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, and Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj.

Given that the state of emergency was premised on prison hazards, all these plans and signals may surprise few. Nonetheless, the need for improvement of the prison estate, whether as a tool of punishment or reintegration, has long been apparent. Mr Alexander’s announcement is a hopeful sign the cabinet has found the right balance.