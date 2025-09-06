New date for Martin Superville exhibition

Independence Day by Martin Superville -

Studio Joli urgently announces that there has been a change in the date of the opening night for the latest show by prominent Tobagonian artist Martin Superville.

A media release said, his new body of works titled Twilight Zone: Tovaco et Iere II will now open on September 10 from 5 pm-8 pm.

The exhibition runs until September 18 during the studio’s regular working hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909 or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com, visit Facebook and Instagram or visit www.studiojoli.net