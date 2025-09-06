New date for Martin Superville exhibition
Studio Joli urgently announces that there has been a change in the date of the opening night for the latest show by prominent Tobagonian artist Martin Superville.
A media release said, his new body of works titled Twilight Zone: Tovaco et Iere II will now open on September 10 from 5 pm-8 pm.
The exhibition runs until September 18 during the studio’s regular working hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.
For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909 or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com, visit Facebook and Instagram or visit www.studiojoli.net
Comments
"New date for Martin Superville exhibition"