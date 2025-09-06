N Touch
Hindu devotees place mini murtis on their heads during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Hindu devotees place mini murtis on their heads during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HINDU devotees came out in their hundreds to participate in the murti visarjan (the ritual immersion of an idol in water) at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6.

Ganesh Utsav is a ten-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. He is also known as the remover of obstacles.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle attended and took these images.

Hindu devotees prayer during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hindu devotees take mini murtis to be immersed in the sea during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A hindu devotees pours milk on a murti as an offering, during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. At the top is Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hindu devotees present offerings during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hindu devotees sprinkle sea water on mini murtis, during murti visarjan at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hindu devotees with mini murtis during the murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hindu devotees prepare to immerse mini murtis during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A Hindu devotee carries a mini murti to be immersed in the sea, during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

