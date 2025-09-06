Multimedia
Murti visarjan at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple
HINDU devotees came out in their hundreds to participate in the murti visarjan (the ritual immersion of an idol in water) at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6.
Ganesh Utsav is a ten-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. He is also known as the remover of obstacles.
Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle attended and took these images.
