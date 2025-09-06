Murti visarjan at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple

Hindu devotees place mini murtis on their heads during murti visarjan, at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HINDU devotees came out in their hundreds to participate in the murti visarjan (the ritual immersion of an idol in water) at the Ganesh Utsav Foundation Temple, Grove Park, Otaheite on September 6.

Ganesh Utsav is a ten-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. He is also known as the remover of obstacles.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle attended and took these images.