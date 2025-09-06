Man arrested for demanding money with menances

- File photo

A 32-YEAR-OLD MAN, from Fanny Village, Point Fortin, was arrested for demanding money with menaces and simple robbery after an intelligence-led operation conducted by officers of the Anti-Extortion Unit in the South Western Division on September 5.

In a news release, the Police Service said the victim, a 55-year-old teacher of Cape Street, Point Fortin, said he received several threatening messages from a man known to him between August 14 and September 4. The suspect allegedly demanded money in exchange for not releasing a sexually explicit video.

The release said the victim reported he met the suspect five times on Cape Street, Point Fortin, paying a total of $3,800.

After he made the report, Anti-Extortion Unit officers did an intensive investigation which found credible intelligence.

The release said an intelligence-led operation was done between 1-6 pm on September 5, resulting in the suspect’s arrest. It said he is currently assisting police with inquiries in relation to six counts of demanding money with menaces and five counts of simple robbery.