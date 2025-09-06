Kamla's 'attack with full force' moment

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s recent quote, “kill them all violently,” has drawn criticism from certain quarters who have insisted on due process for those caught in the battle against narco-terrorism.

As an attorney, I appreciate the sanctity of due process. But let's not mistake this principle for a shield that protects violent, organised criminals who have long operated above the law and without due process.

As the saying goes, “drastic times call for drastic measures.”

We are not talking about pickpockets or petty criminals. These are well-armed, well-funded drug cartels operating in our region. They have corrupted officials in their pockets while spreading fear in communities. Human trafficking is at record levels.

Witnesses are afraid or disappear completely. Families live in fear daily. There are glaring signs of the infiltration and impact of crime in our society.

After more than ten years of their failed leadership, it is alarming to hear the PNM leadership now preaching about due process, without acknowledging how serious this crisis has become.

It is no surprise that most of the backlash against the PM has come from the PNM's corner. The truth is, the PNM could not recognise strong leadership if it stared them straight in the face.

While some are calling for restraint, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it plainly: “We’re not going to sit back anymore and watch these people sail up and down the Caribbean like a cruise.” He added, “These are organised, corporate, structured organisations who specialise in the trafficking of deadly drugs.”

His words support what PM Persad-Bissessar is saying – this is not a time for silence or softness.

Let us be real, TT cannot fight this battle on its own.

We simply do not have the resources, manpower or intelligence tools to take on international cartels. So why turn down help from a key ally as the US, especially when they are ready and willing to support us? For context, the destroyed drug boat was a mere 65 miles away from Trinidad's coast.

Persad-Bissessar's statement reminded me of a key moment in our history. During the 1990 attempted coup, then prime minister ANR Robinson gave the order to, “attack with full force!” That moment helped save our democracy.

Those in authority understood the seriousness of the threat and the moment. We are now facing a different kind of threat, but one that is just as dangerous. And our PM is responding with the same kind of courage.

The PNM’s reaction says more about their weakness than anything else. They had years to act and did little while crime and violence got worse. Now, when someone finally shows fortitude, they criticize and complain.

We can watch history happen or we can help write it by standing with our prime minister and confronting this crisis head-on.

Rishi Tripathi

Chaguanas