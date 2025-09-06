Kamla 2.0 more robust than 1.0 version

THE EDITOR: Kill them all violently! Those were the stand-out words of PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar in her response supporting the US military’s attack on a boat in southern Caribbean waters that took 11 lives.

A video of the attack, which went viral on social media, showed the clinical nature of US forces. And President Trump wasted no time confirming the strike saying a drug run from Venezuela was stopped.

But recent updates from Venezuelan Minister of Communication and information, Freddy Nanez suggested the video was AI generated. While checks with Google’s Gemini are inconclusive as to the video’s authenticity, ChatGPT conveyed the likelihood of AI generation, in this instance, to be low to moderate. We may never know the truth.

It would be remiss of me to omit that our PM has showed the most gumption of all prime ministers of this nation in this 2.0 version of herself. Whether you like her or not, Persad-Bissessar’s hard-line position on drugs and human trafficking is now known globally along, with TT’s cast-iron alliance with Trump’s administration.

The PM’s public disdain for Venezuelan Maduro and his government is in sync with the US President’s beliefs incriminating the Maduro regime in election rigging, drug trafficking and bullying Guyana, among other ills.

While Persad-Bissessar may be commended for her somewhat uncompromising approach in the fight against drugs, human trafficking and general lawlessness, she can expect chastisement for the seemingly careless selection of words when commenting on critical issues. “Kill them all violently,” could have been replaced by “neutralise them all.” That would have removed the political ammunition of her detractors who will all seek to solidify the narrative that she is devoid of diplomacy.

Nonetheless, who should be adversely affected by her “kill them all” statement, if not the affiliates of the drug and human trafficking businesses? When examined beyond somewhat petty rhetoric and tact, strong language mixed with defiant posturing and powerful alliances may be potent ingredients in fighting the crime scourge.

Kamla 2.0 has made the point that she is more robust than the Kamla 1.0 version, as she and her ministers are presently undertaking the herculean task of pulling TT out of the hell hole it finds itself in thanks to a self-serving former regime.

In the same manner as critics from all walks of life would seek to berate our PM, there is also a need for deep introspection to realise that radical or illicit activities must sometimes be countered by radical actions and words.

