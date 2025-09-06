Is Caricom losing its voice?

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers -

THE EDITOR: TT's Foreign Affairs Minister recently stated there was “no need to consult Caricom” before clarifying the country’s position on US military activity near Venezuela.

While intended to reassure, this unilateral stance raises bigger questions about our role in shaping regional diplomacy.

History offers a lesson. The West Indies Federation (1958–1962) collapsed not because unity was impossible but because individual nations prioritised short-term interests over collective strength.

Are we now walking that same path?

By bypassing Caricom, TT risks weakening its influence in international negotiations and sending the wrong signals to global powers. A unified Caricom response could have amplified our voice as a region, strengthened security co-ordination, and positioned the Caribbean as a serious player, not a collection of fragmented states.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” the saying goes.

US warships in Caribbean waters presented an opportunity for a Caricom-led conversation, which I believe we missed.

The question for citizens of TT now is: Should we reaffirm Caricom’s role or encourage our leaders to drift this country further away from the regional collective?

NIGEL TENIA

San Juan