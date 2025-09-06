Flow Trinidad supports students for back-to-school success

Flow’s manager – marketing, Jacinta Pinard, centre, and Phaessuh Kromah, managing director, pennacool.com, second from left along with teachers and students of Forest Reserve AC Primary School. -

Demonstrating community commitment, Flow Trinidad has supported 150 students with back-to-school supplies, vouchers, and mobile devices – recognising their academic achievements and helping them prepare for the new school year.

A media release said, the initiative was made possible through generous cash contributions from Flow Trinidad’s Senior Leadership Team and was designed to ensure that children of Flow employees are equipped and motivated to continue excelling in their education.

The donations included backpacks, notebooks, stationery, vouchers, and phones.

Simone Martin-Sulgan, vice president and general manager of Flow Trinidad said, “Unfortunately, due to the significant increase in prices and several companies reducing their workforce, many of our employees’ families have been negatively impacted.

“This small gesture is our company’s practical support in relieving the economic burden that many families face with their back-to-school preparations.

“We’re also proud of our SEA achievers and grateful to our leadership team for stepping up in such a meaningful way.”

Led by the People Team, these initiatives reflect Flow Trinidad’s commitment to education, equity, and employee engagement

Parents also expressed heartfelt thanks. “I truly appreciate the ongoing support from our company,” said Anya Briscott, CSC – quality assurance agent and Flow parent. “They don’t just say they care - they show it, and we’re grateful.”

In addition to this initiative, Flow continues to champion student success through its ongoing Inter-School Championship (ISC), in partnership with pennacool.com. In May, Forest Reserve AC Primary School emerged as the ISC winner, with Kymorah Franklyn (standard five) earning top student honours, the release said.

“As a company committed to digital inclusion and educational empowerment, we will continue investing in the next generation of digital learners through key partnerships,” added Martin-Sulgan.

Pennacool.com, powered by Flow, is free to use with an internet connection and available 24/7.

Schools interested in participating can register at pennacool.com.