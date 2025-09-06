Detained prison officer’s lawyer demands answers on ‘secret’ transfer to Teteron Barracks

THE detention of an acting assistant superintendent of prisons has taken a new turn into a potential court battle, after his attorney issued a pre-action protocol letter questioning his alleged transfer under the ongoing state of emergency.

According to the letter, the officer was detained on August 21 by the police and taken to the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC), Santa Rosa, where a detention order, dated August 18, was read to him. He remained at ECRC until September 4, when prison officials allegedly received instructions to hand him over to police officers.

Attorney Krystal Primus said while a revocation order was presented by an inspector of police to prison officers at the ECRC, it gave no details of her client’s new place of detention.

Prison officials, according to the letter, handed him over without being informed of his next destination.

“There is no revocation order brought to my attention regarding the transfer of my client, and you have not disclosed to which prison facility my client will be resident until this present time. The said revocation order did not indicate the new location, and the prison officials have handed over my client to the inspector with no knowledge of where he is being taken.”

Primus said, “Allegedly, my client is being taken to Teteron Barracks,” but noted that no official disclosure has been made.

The attorney is demanding immediate confirmation of the prison officer’s current location and a copy of the revocation order. She has warned that unless this information is provided, she has instructions to apply for judicial review before the High Court to challenge the minister’s instructions for the relocation.

“This letter serves as a pre-action protocol letter,” Primus wrote.

The detention order issued against the officer accuses him of acting as an associate of an organised gang, facilitating breaches of prison security, and enabling communication between incarcerated gang leaders. He has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as baseless.

Earlier this week, the senior prison officer pressed for an earlier hearing of his detention order.

The review tribunal scheduled September 18 to hear his challenge. But Primus wrote on September 1, for the date to be brought forward. She argued her client’s detention is both unlawful and disproportionate.

“A man is sitting in jail, not charged with a crime, not ordered by any court that he cannot access bail.”

Her appeal for an earlier date has been denied since, according to the tribunal, dates for review hearings are fixed according to the order in which the requests were received.

Since the start of the SoE on July 18, dozens of preventive detention orders have been issued, with several detainees challenging the legality of their detention and transfers to military facilities declared as prisons by an order of Parliament. Among the detainees are remanded prisoners removed from the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, and police officers.