Crime initiatives already delivering

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

THE EDITOR: In just four months since returning to office, the UNC has taken bold steps to restore law and order. For years, citizens have lived in fear of gangs, corruption and unchecked violence. Today, there is clear evidence that things are beginning to change.

Government has appointed a competent Commissioner of Police in Allister Guevarro, whose leadership has already brought renewed discipline and direction within the TTPS. An intensive crackdown on gangs is underway, alongside a much-needed cleanup of the prison system.

Corruption and state-gang links in make-work programmes such as CEPEP and URP are being dismantled, ending years of abuse by criminal elements.

At the same time, TT has secured stronger backing from international allies to fight drug cartels, advanced policies for gated communities and Stand Your Ground legislation, and directed additional resources to national security operations.

These measures are restoring confidence in law enforcement and showing that the fight against crime is being taken seriously.

The State of Emergency has certainly given law enforcement added powers to suppress criminal activity, but it is not the sole reason crime is down.

What we are seeing is the result of broader reform: strong leadership at the top of the TTPS, tougher enforcement in communities, prison reforms that cut off gang communication lines, a clampdown on corruption and state-gang links, and intelligence-driven international cooperation. These are measures that will endure beyond the SoE, ensuring that the momentum continues.

The results are measurable.

The TTPS confirmed it recorded its lowest monthly murder toll in the last decade — just 22 homicides in August, the lowest since November 2015. Public commentators like DJ Sheriff have echoed what citizens are feeling: crime initiatives are working!

LEISHA S. DHORAY

Via e-mail