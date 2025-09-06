Back-to-school lunch ideas

JAVA season is officially over, yes, I’m am very backward and only realised recently that this acronym stands for July and August vacation, better late than never, and I get to use it in context!

Back to school is literally around the corner, I remember packing a home-made lunch for my daughter all through primary and secondary school, later on I realised she traded her home-made hamburgers for forbidden foods of white bread and processed meats, those burgers were popular, just not with her!

Into her later years in secondary school she took left over food from dinner the night before, a relief for me, because I had less stress of what to pack and I knew she had something healthy and good tasting.

Paired with the actual lunch was always water, natural juice and fruit, either citrus or an apple, and a home-made treat when available. Soft drinks were forbidden as was salty pack snacks, those were allowed on special occasions only.

Now that she is all grown up she is perfectly capable of cooking for herself, she is also very aware of practicing a healthy eating lifestyle, as a parent I can exhale and smile.

I know it’s a challenge for parents out there, and with the increasing availability of precooked foods at the supermarkets, it’s an easy sell for lunch kits. However, we must be aware of the ingredient listing of those foods, sodium, preservatives, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, to name a few are all red flags for unhealthy foods. So, my advice is, try simple recipes that children will enjoy, and those that will give them the much needed energy. Home baked treats also go a long way, cookies and brownies are all very easy to make and can be frozen as well, add some cut up fresh seasonal fruit like pineapple, pommecythere pineapple and apples.

This will mean some advance food shopping and some meal prep on weekends, but it will ease the tension once the school week begins.

Happy cooking!

Popcorn chicken

1 pound boneless chicken breasts

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1 tsp dried oregano

Oil for frying

Wash chicken and cut into ½-inch sized cubes.

Season with chilli powder, salt and black pepper

Combine flour with dried oregano.

Now dip the chicken pieces into the flour, then the milk and again into the flour.

Heat oil in deep frying pot and fry until golden.

Serve with ketchup.

Serves 3

Easy quesadillas

These are very popular with kids and teens

4 flour tortillas, 8 inches in diameter

2 cup grated cheese

4 tbsp chopped onion, optional

4 tbsp chopped sweet pepper, optional

Sliced tomatoes, chopped broccoli, optional

Preheat your broiler on your stove, or a frying pan.

Line the baking tray.

Lay the tortilla onto a baking tray or the frying pan.

Now cover half of it with cheese and vegetables of choice

Place under the broiler, when the cheese starts to melt flip the uncovered portion over onto the melted cheese.

Broil for a few minutes more until crisp.

Or, place over medium heat on stove top, then flip when cheese melts.

Remove and cut.

Serves 4

Chickpea and pasta salad

Tasty, healthy and nourishing

1 cup dried chickpeas/channa, or one tin drained and rinsed

1 cup pasta shells, small, boiled and drained

½ cup chopped fresh herbs, (chives, chadon beni, parsley, basil, and mint)

For the dressing

4 cloves garlic

½ tsp paprika

4 tbsp red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

2 rounded tsp ground roasted geera or cumin

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

The night before soak the channa in pots of water, the next day drain, place in a saucepan, cover with enough water and boil for 45-60 minutes until tender, drain and cool.

Place the channa, pasta and herbs into a bowl.

Combine all ingredients for the dressing in a blender and process until well blended.

Add to channa, toss to coat.

Serves 6 to 8

Super fudgy brownies

1 cup /8ozs unsalted butter

4 ozs semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup cocoa powder, unsweetened

4 eggs, large

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat to 350F. Line a 13x 9x2-inch pan with parchment paper (bring parchment up sides of pan so there is a slight overhang).

Combine the butter and chocolate chips in a heat proof bowl and set over a pan of simmering water.

Stir occasionally until melted, stir in cocoa powder.

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl.

Add the salt, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla whisk until smooth .

Whisk in the chocolate-butter mixture, then add the flour and whisk until the batter is smooth.

Pour the batter into the prepared. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the top has formed a shiny crust and the batter is moderately firm.

Cool completely in the pan on a rack.

Cut into squares.

Servings: 24 2-inch brownies

