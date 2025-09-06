Activists tell government: Stop the gallows, start reform

Denise Pitcher -

AS the government moves to decommission the Port of Spain Prison, civil society stakeholders are urging greater investment in rehabilitation programmes and restorative justice, instead of returning to the use of the gallows.

Their comments came after Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander announced plans to rebuild the gallows and relocate inmates from the 200-year-old facility to the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca, as part of a four-phase plan.

Speaking to Newsday in a phone interview on September 5, Denise Pitcher, executive director of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR), said the decision to close the Port of Spain Prison could be a step in the right direction, but only if it is accompanied by genuine reform.

“The current facility is inhumane. The conditions are not fit for human beings.”

She said overcrowding remained a critical issue in the prison system and warned that simply shifting inmates to another building would not solve the problem.

“Most prisons exceed their capacity. Any new or upgraded facility must comply with international human rights standards. Unlike the remand section, where we currently have six or seven per cell.”

Pitcher said meaningful prison reform must include skills training, education, and reintegration support.

“Facilities must allow for activities that help prisoners reintegrate into society. They should leave with skills, able to work or start a business. That’s how you reduce recidivism, which remains high.”

Pitcher also expressed strong opposition to rebuilding the gallows, calling the death penalty “ineffective and inhumane”.

“The death penalty is not a deterrent.

"Study after study has shown that. If the government wants to reduce crime, it should focus on initiatives that actually work and respect human rights.”

She pointed to the Privy Council’s landmark Pratt and Morgan decision, which ruled anyone who had spent more than five years on death row must have their sentence commuted to life imprisonment.

“Given the slow pace of our justice system, it’s virtually impossible to carry out the death penalty without breaching that ruling.”

Pitcher added the global movement toward abolishing capital punishment continued to grow.

“Even in the United States, it’s not enforced in every state. More and more countries recognise that the death penalty is cruel and outdated.”

Columnist and social justice advocate Debbie Jacob also questioned the practicality and morality of the gallows announcement.

“Who are you going to hang when people can’t even get to court? By the time they reach court and fight their cases, if they’re even convicted, who will be left to hang?”

Jacob said rather than focusing on capital punishment, the justice system should embrace restorative justice, not just in name, but in practice.

“We throw the term ‘restorative justice’ around, but many people, including those in the prison system, don’t understand what it really means.”

The National Centre on Restorative Justice says restorative justice is a philosophy which focuses on identifying needs and repairing harm, active accountability, centring relationships and community, and voluntary participation.

Jacob stressed that judicial reform must come first.

“It really starts with judges. We have people in prison for petty offences who could be out working. Many inmates are interested in agriculture. Give them those skills while they’re inside.

“Rather than focus on hanging, we should be preparing people to return to society and live productive lives.”

Reflecting on her time working at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Jacob said the delays in the justice system have only worsened.

In a WhatsApp exchange with former national security minister Marvin Gonzales, he described the gallows announcement as a “red herring,” intended to distract from the government’s lack of clear planning.

“I will not allow myself to be distracted by the hangman talk,” he said.

Gonzales acknowledged that the Port of Spain Prison had outlived its usefulness and supported a move to a more modern facility but said the government had failed to provide adequate details about its relocation plan.

“Can the MSP adequately house all prisoners, including those on remand? What is the cost of the relocation exercise? When will it begin? Has the government consulted the Prisons Officers’ Association and the Judiciary?” he asked.

Gonzales criticised Alexander’s four-phase plan, saying it left more questions than answers, saying his refusal to answer questions about it only caused confusion.

He also raised concerns about the suitability of the Carrera Island facility, which Alexander said may be used in the transition.

“That prison is very old. Is it really in a state to accommodate prisoners from Port of Spain?”

Gonzales said under a previous PNM government led by Patrick Manning, plans had been made to construct a modern prison at Caroni, but those were shelved after the People’s Partnership took office in 2010.

However, Newsday was unable to confirm whether lands in Caroni were formally allocated for the construction of a prison. A review of the PNM’s 2010 and 2015 election manifestos showed a focus on judicial reform and improved prison conditions but made no mention of building a new prison.