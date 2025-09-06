10 arrested after prison-led threat operation

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

TEN PEOPLE were arrested after the Police Service successfully disrupted what it called a co-ordinated plot to harm a member of law enforcement stationed at the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC).

In a news release on September 6, the Police Service said after receiving credible intelligence Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suzette Martin, activated a covert tactical operation aimed at neutralising the threat.

The release said the operation involved strategic deployment of officers from the National Operations Task Force, Special Investigations Unit and Inter-Agency Task Force, supervised by Supt Ramesar.

It said upon entering the vicinity of the ECRC, officers engaged multiple suspects who attempted to elude capture. It said ten individuals were detained and one firearm recovered.

Guevarro immediately commended Martin and Ramesar for their swift action and seamless coordination.

“The TTPS remains unwavering in its commitment to protect our officers, judicial officials, and the public. Intelligence-led operations and inter-agency synergy are our strongest assets in confronting organised criminal threats.”

The release said the threat, which contributed to the declaration of a state of emergency, continues to be monitored. It said this latest action underscores the evolving tactics of criminal networks, operating both within and beyond prison walls.

“While the immediate plot was disrupted, the TTPS continues to monitor known gang affiliates outside of custody who may still be intent on executing the directives of their incarcerated leaders. Investigations are ongoing, and the TTPS will continue to take decisive action to ensure the safety and stability of the nation.”