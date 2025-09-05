Zone of peace or partner in war? – Beckles slams PM's comments on Venezuela

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles with students and parents at a back-to-school drive she hosted at the Arima Community Centre on Anglican Street, on September 4. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles has cautioned the government against endorsing violence or becoming entangled in unilateral foreign military actions in the wake of global scrutiny over a US-led maritime strike on an alleged Venezuelan narco-trafficking vessel.

Beckles stressed Trinidad and Tobago, as a member of Caricom, has long upheld its status as a “zone of peace” and must avoid actions or rhetoric that may undermine regional stability.

Beckles' remarks came during a back-to-school drive in her Arima constituency on September 4.

“We have always declared ourselves a zone of peace. That means war, literal war, in our region is unacceptable. To simply support a violent approach sends the wrong signal. We must consider not only the legal framework but also the message we are sending to our population.”

She said political leaders must be especially mindful of the international signals their words send, particularly as TT balances longstanding diplomatic relationships.

“The country has had good relationships with all countries, including the US. But we must tread carefully. Venezuela has long been at the centre of international interest, especially because of oil and energy.”

On the Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's statement that the US “should kill all traffickers violently,” after the attack on the vessel, an incident now the subject of international debate and diplomatic tension.

Beckles said, “Let me make it abundantly clear where the PNM stands: we condemn narco-trafficking entirely. That’s important to say. But we must also recognise that we are signatories to a number of international treaties. This is not considered a war crime.”

Beckles said endorsing violence without due process could erode TT’s legal credibility and international standing.

“We cannot promote the idea that law enforcement or state actors can act without due process. That’s dangerous, and TT risks being labelled as a country that either ignores Caricom solidarity or endorses violent attacks without confirmed evidence.”

Beckles also responded to comments made by Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge, who defended the US action by claiming narco-traffickers were considered terrorists and the US was justified in acting according to its strategic interests.

Speaking on a morning news programme, Sturge had said, “The US, having declared narco-traffickers as terrorists and declaring war on such persons… they are entitled to conduct their war in a manner which meets their strategic objectives.”

Beckles, doubling down on her positions, said, "That’s in clear conflict with international law. Drug trafficking is an international crime, yes, but it is not a war crime. There are legal procedures to follow. The idea that any foreign military can act unilaterally without due process or multi-lateral consultation is troubling.”

She also weighed in on language used by Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, who echoed the PM's “no sympathy” for those aboard the vessel and thanked the US for its strike.

Beckles said she hoped media got the chance to interview him directly so he could clarify exactly what he meant.

"As Commissioner of Police, he must understand the importance of upholding the rule of law.”

Beckles reiterated the PNM’s position on narco-trafficking, emphasising the party did not support the trade and remains deeply concerned about its impact on TT.

“This is not just a TT issue: it also affects Jamaica, Grenada, the Bahamas, and many others. When the Prime Minister says ‘everyone speaks for themselves,’ it ignores the reality the region is deeply interconnected.”

Beckles also addressed statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who alleged a co-operative anti-narcotics operation existed between the US and four countries, including TT.

Beckles said if that was true, the Persad-Bissessar must "come out and clearly deny if no such agreement exists. She has to clarify this publicly, because otherwise we’re left wondering: is there or is there not such an agreement?”

The Venezuelan government, for its part, has claimed the video evidence provided by the US on the strike is fabricated and AI. Asked if she had seen the video, Beckles said she had not and declined to comment on its content.