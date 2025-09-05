Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! goes to Naparima Bowl

A scene from the play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! -

RS/RR Productions' latest comedy Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! is heading south to the Naparima Bowl September 6 and 7.

A media release said, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! continues RS/RR Productions' winning streak following the success of Married and Mischievous and Love Is Ah Wuk.

When one seemingly normal day spirals into total disaster – with girls ending up in beds they don't belong in, nobody remembering how they got there, and a loud-mouth maid stirring up everyone's business – audiences discover exactly what happens when you trust your best friend with your woman. As the saying goes, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn!

The cast features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson and Andrew Friday. The play is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

Tickets are on sale now at K Squared Fashions, C3 Centre, Brentwood Mall, and Fens of Marabella by the Roundabout. The Naparima Bowl box office opens daily from 12 noon to 6 pm. Online purchasing is also available.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on September 6 and 8.30 pm on September 7.

For more info call 481-2185/744-7581.