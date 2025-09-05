UNC: No time for softness when battling traffickers

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at a post-Cabinet media briefing. - File photo

THE United National Congress (UNC) said its leader, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, is passionate about eliminating drug trafficking and anyone calling on her to "tone down" her language is part of the problem.

It said it is in full support of her "strong and unflinching statement" in the fight against narco-trafficking in the region.

Persad-Bissessar on September 2 endorsed the USA's "lethal strike" on an alleged drug boat originating from Venezuela, saying "the US military should kill them all violently."

The boat, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other reports out of Venezuela, was destined for Trinidad and Tobago. Eleven people aboard were killed by the missile strike.

The US has not provided any evidence other than its assertion that the boat was carrying illegal drugs. US President Donald Trump has said the strike on the boat would deter other drug traffickers.

The US has stationed several warships in the Southern Caribbean, with the support of TT and Guyana, as it battles narco-terrorism and drug cartels, including those from Venezuela.

However, there have been calls, both local and foreign, for "due process" to be followed.

In a media release on September 5, the UNC said Persad-Bissessar's "words reflect her passionate personal conviction, and also the deep frustration and determination of the vast majority people of TT."

The UNC said TT has suffered for too long from the detrimental effects of the drug trade.

"Narco-trafficking has infiltrated every level of our society – not just the criminals and gangs on the streets, but also elements within our banks, large conglomerates, the justice and security systems, the State, and even sections of the media."

It described the drug trade as a cancer and said it has undermined TT's development, corrupted institutions and fuelled a cycle of violence and fear.

The UNC said Persad-Bissessar's comments have resonated with citizens and social media polls and newspaper questionnaires show the majority agree with her.

"The people understand that softness has failed us. They recognise her language for what it is: a declaration of her iron-will to restore law, order, and progress to TT.

"Those who now call on the Prime Minister to 'tone down' her language must understand that they are, unfortunately, part of the problem – sometimes unknowingly, but sometimes knowingly.

"Calls for moderation in the face of such a destructive scourge only serve to embolden the cartels, weaken our resolve, and maintain the very status quo that has destroyed countless lives. That is why TT found ourselves with the three highest murder rates in our history in 2022, 2023, and 2024."

The UNC said the PM's tough approach to crime is reaping dividends and cited the August 2025 murder rate – the lowest in ten years – as proof.

"This is not a coincidence. It is proof that firm leadership and decisive action work. We are finally moving in the right direction...

"There is no room for weakness in the face of the narco-cartels that have destroyed so many lives and livelihoods. We have passed that point. The failed softness of the last ten years gave us nothing but death, destruction, and despair.

"The people of Trinidad and Tobago deserve to live in safety, prosperity, and dignity once again."