Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Dantaye Gilbert joins Hungarian club

TT midfielder Dantaye Gilbert has signed for Hungarian club Nyíregyháza Spartacus. - Photo courtesy Nyíregyháza Spartacus

Out-of-favour national midfielder Dantaye Gilbert, 20, has signed a deal with Hungarian top flight club Nyiregyhaza Spartacus. The deal for the attacking midfielder was confirmed by Nyiregyhaza Spartacus on September 4, with posts to their website and Instagram account.

An exciting midfield roamer with an eye for goal, Gilbert joined PSV Eindhoven's youth team in September 2023 and spent two seasons with the club before his contract came to an end a couple of months ago. In his two seasons with the Dutch club, Gilbert scored eight goals in over 40 appearances. He scored five goals in 18 games in the 2023/24 season, before adding three more in 28 games in the subsequent 2024/25 season.

At the international level, the former Presentation College (San Fernando) standout made his senior TT debut in a big 7-1 win away to Bahamas in a World Cup qualifier in June 2024. Gilbert has made eight appearances for TT and has featured four times under current head coach Dwight Yorke. Gilbert's lone goal for the national team came in a 3-1 win over Cuba in a crucial Concacaf Nations League A match at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago last October.

He last turned out for TT at the invitational Unity Cup tournament in England in May with appearances against Jamaica and Ghana. Gilbert has since been overlooked for World Cup qualifiers against St Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica, as well as the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Gilbert has not been included in the 26-man TT squad which will face Curacao in their first match of the final round of World Cup qualifying on September 5.

With Nyiregyhaza Spartacus already six games into their 2025/26 league season, Gilbert is ready to get down to business.

"The first impressions are very positive. I signed for a Hungarian team because I want to show myself in the first division. I know from the Hungarian championship that there are good teams, I want to prove myself," Gilbert said, via the Nyiregyhaza Spartacus website.

"I met my teammates and they were very nice. I liked the environment, the stadium. I would like to help the team as much as possible and my goal is to achieve success together. I trust that I can help the team with goals and assists."

Nyiregyhaza Spartacus finished the 2024/25 season in eighth spot in the 12-team top flight.