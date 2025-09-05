The jet ski danger

Visitors enjoy the sea, sun and sand at Williams Bay Beach, Chaguaramas

THE EDITOR: Williams Bay in Chaguaramas is the easy destination for everyone. People go there to relax and have a good time with friends and family. Many children are included in the excursion to this popular beach.

Recently, there has been the emergence of jet skiing in this bay.

This is potentially very dangerous an activity especially when it's done so close to families swimming and children playing in the calm waters of the bay.

For those who have eyes, let them see, and hopefully address this form of activity which is particularly prevalent on weekends, which unfortunately, coincides with greater numbers of people in the water.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Morvant