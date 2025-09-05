THA Minority Leader seeks update on Shirvan-Store Bay connector road project cost

Kelvon Morris -

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has raised questions about the assembly’s handling of the Shirvan-Store Bay Local Connector Road project. Morris pointed to allegations of significant cost overruns and procurement irregularities as he spoke during a press conference hosted at his Scarborough office on September 1.

He said the THA’s approach stood in stark contrast to a previous plan to deliver a more robust project at a similar cost, with no burden on Tobago’s budget. The previous PNM-led central government, Morris said, had planned a dual-lane world-class road from Canoe Bay to the airport in Crown Point.

"That plan and that project was estimated to cost you the taxpayer $140 million, but for you Tobagonians and for persons who depend on the THA would hear the THA consistently saying that they are strapped for funds. What was interesting about this project is that this project would have been totally funded by the Central Government so it would have allowed the THA to focus on other development projects.”

He said, however, the complete opposite had happened. He noted the THA had since opted for a single-lane road initially estimated to cost just over $65 million, but he alleged that price had escalated dramatically.

“What is the cost of that Shirvan/Store Bay Local Connector Road that was estimated to cost, May 16, 2023, $65 million?”

He further questioned the awarding of the contract to the current contractor.

“Tobagonians and citizens of TT, how did this company (name called) come into having been sole selected and awarded this contract?

"And what is even more curious about this arrangement, having been gifted this contract, (the company) for some reason decided that they were no longer interested in this very lucrative contract.

"Today, I pose the question again to the chief secretary and to the secretary of infrastructure: this road, how this road was awarded to (that company)?

"Under what circumstances was this road awarded to (the company), did they bid for this road, did they submit a request for proposal? How did (the company) come into knowing that you were going to construct this road?”

Morris is now calling for a full investigation by the Office of the Procurement Regulator and a declaration from the chief secretary on the project’s true cost and financial details.

Newsday contacted THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James, who asked us to call him back in an hour, however, up to the time of publishing, he did not respond to calls nor messages.

Back in April, his division indicated that the project was “driving ahead.” It said the project stood at 92 per cent completed as it was in the final phase of completion.

It said the project would relieve congestion levels and provide alternative access and egress to and from Crown Point and Store Bay. It said the roadway would connect Winston Murray Boulevard to Store Bay Local Road, providing a hassle-free route to the new ANR Robinson International Airport, other businesses and homes in the area.