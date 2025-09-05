Stay far away when elephants fight

-

THE EDITOR: There is an old African proverb that’s worth remembering at this time. It goes, “when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.”

The recent actions of the US in response to the perceived threat from drug traffickers in the Caribbean would have been in response to their intelligence and issues that TT may not be privy to. Our small island has no navy, no tanks, no fighter planes and no war ships. We are militarily insignificant when compared to the US and Venezuela.

We are dependent on the US for economic sustenance and essentials like food, drugs, and hardware. We are dependent on the wider world for trade, and our oil and gas reserves are linked to deals with Venezuela.

One would think that given our very fragile situation we would be incredibly careful in getting involved, even if only verbally, in a fight that has the possibility of negatively affecting our long-term relationship with many international partners, including those in the Caribbean. We are the grass. And the ground is trembling.

Perhaps it is time for us to reflect on where our loyalty ought to be.

One would think that our first responsibility would be to our family. To ensure that they have a home and access to the essentials of life. Then our community and our country. Many will insert obedience and dedication to God.

Whatever path one chooses, it must be made clear that everyone of us reading this today will one day pass on and in only a few years our names, our faces, our presence here on earth will be forgotten. No one will be thinking that you were a supporter of any political party, race or sect. It makes sense then, that while we are alive, we ought to try to be the best example of humanity having been given the opportunity to live.

That would require that we seek to stand up for good sense and our best judgement. Supporting a person or party simply because we look like them or the perception that it makes one’s community seem dominant, does nothing to help the country.

When people act irresponsibly, one should be free to guide them to better thinking rather than blindly supporting them or just criticising them. This is a time for sagacious suggestions like, don’t you think this may be a better way to react?

I want to strongly suggest that as Republic Day approaches, we should focus on what is best for the Republic. What is best for our family and what path is likely to keep us away from the possible damage from these two elephants who are gearing up for a big fight.

Let us try to regain the love for each other and see the real enemies as those who threaten our communities with fights over turf and government contracts. See the enemies as those who seek to control our economy to continually enrich the few and keep our majority in servitude and poverty.

Let us try to clean up our country and see the joy and possibilities that exist if we dare to see each other as brothers and sisters, one people under one flag.

STEVE ALVAREZ

Port of Spain