Stadium stalemate – TT draw blank vs Curacao in World Cup qualifier

TT fans glued to the action between TT and Curacao. - Ayanna Kinsale

Trinidad and Tobago's men's football team opened the final round of qualifying for the Fifa 2026 World Cup with a goalless draw against Curacao in a hard-fought encounter at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 5.

In what was a physical and feisty battle for turf for 90 minutes, TT were just unable to breach the Curacao defence despite a spirited second-half showing which featured chances for attackers Levi Garcia, Tyrese Spicer and Dante Sealy.

With fellow Group B team Jamaica starting the final round with a thumping 4-0 win away to Bermuda on September 5, coach Dwight Yorke's charges may feel they let one get away against the visitors who rarely threatened after the interval.

From the onset, an intriguing battle was brewing in Mucurapo as Curacao set the early tempo with their heavy possession-based style while TT opted to rely on the pace of Garcia and in-form Sealy on the counter.

On at least two occasions in the first half, TT's decision to sit back almost paid dividends when they tried to hit top gear after midfield lapses from Curacao. In a game which had a handful of moments of quality in the final third, Garcia had the first half-chance in the eighth minute when released on the counter by captain Kevin Molino. After a couple of step overs, though, Garcia's chance was gone in what was perhaps TT's best chance of the opening period.

At the other end, Curacao often opted for diagonal long balls down TT's left as they tried to utilise the pair of Jearl Margaritha and Shurandy Sambo. When they couldn't get joy down the flanks, Jeremy Antonisse and Juninho Bacuna tried to weave their way through the minimal space in a congested midfield.

In the 28th minute, Antonisse got off Curacao's first shot in anger when he blazed over from outside the area after Sambo thread the TT defence with a precise pass.

In the 37th minute, debutant Kobi Henry, who had an impressive showing at centre back for TT, made a great block to stop a firm hit from Margaritha. From the ensuing corner, TT goalkeeper Denzil Smith made a fine save to keep out defender Roshan Van Eijma who got a free header from a right-side corner.

That save aside, Smith had a relatively comfortable night, with his most anxious moment coming after just ten minutes when he collected the ball outside the area. He received a yellow card for his troubles, with the ensuing Curacao free kick comically coming off the feet of referee Katia Garcia.

In the second half, expectations heightened among the TT crowd who packed the stands from as early as 6 pm. Playing in the number nine role, Garcia looked lively as usual but he just couldn't find the finishing touches in a promising spell for the hosts after the break.

In the 49th minute, Garcia fired an ambitious bicycle kick attempt over bar, while he had an effort well-saved by goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 58th minute after being found with an incisive Molino pass. The latter play was eventually flagged for offside, but it didn't stop a hopeful TT crowd from trying to cheer their boys over the goal line.

With TT increasing their intensity and pressing Curacao much higher, Sealy had a cheeky free kick effort just tipped away by Room, while fellow flanker Spicer was just denied near the goal line in the 60th minute after an interchange between Sealy and right back Rio Cardines.

Room was quickly becoming the antagonist in the clash, and he saved smartly from a meaty Spicer drive in the 77th minute before reacting sharply to stop a powerful right-footed hit by Garcia in the 81st minute.

After tussling with centre backs Jurien Gaari and Van Eijma for most of the night, Garcia's eyes lit up when he was isolated with left wing back Sherel Floranus. However, Room had the answer and TT saw their best chance on the night beaten away from the Curacao goal.

In a lively cameo, former Manchester United player Tahith Chong sparkled off the bench for Curacao but his trickery and pace weren't enough to break the deadlock in a game that both teams would have desperately loved to walk away with all three points.

In the end, it was a share of the spoils before a crowd of roughly 22,000 supporters.

On September 9, TT will hope to land their first win in the final round when they make the away trip to Jamaica.

TT didn't get the dream start in what Yorke called a "high risk, high reward" situation. However, he still has something to build on as he continues his quest to take TT to a second senior World Cup.