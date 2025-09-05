Roger Alexander: Brian Lara Cricket Academy traffic woes to be addressed

FILE PHOTO: Traffic congestion along the Solomon Hochoy Highway. - LIncoln Holder

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has assured fans that strategies are being reviewed to ease traffic congestion in and around the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba.

Speaking after the venue hosted large crowds for five Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) home matches between August 27 and September 3, Alexander said this particular traffic issue has been under discussion since his ministry took office. However, he said the recent Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League matches provided the first real opportunity to observe the real scale of the problem.

“We got a first view, a real good view of a crowded Brian Lara Stadium,” Alexander said at a post-cabinet media conference on September 4. “The Commissioner of Police (Allister Guevarro) and the traffic management team are looking to see what other resources might be available and where adjustments can be made to ease the traffic conditions that often take place when there’s a major game down at the Brian Lara.”

He suggested the traffic challenge may not have been fully anticipated during the stadium’s construction, especially with the growing popularity of T20 cricket in TT.

And despite fans opting to arrive at the venue over two hours before the match starts, traffic congestion remains the venue's biggest challenge for supporters.

Authorities, Alexander said, are now exploring alternative entry and exit routes and parking arrangements, with assessments being carried out when the stadium is not hosting events. Alexander confirmed that traffic and parking patterns during the most recent matches were mapped to identify trouble spots.

“The next move is to see if they could treat to that probably as soon as possible,” he said.

Alexander confirmed that a more detailed review will follow.