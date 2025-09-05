Rajaee Ali goes after CJ over SoE tribunal appointments

Rajaee Ali. -

STATE of emergency detainee, murder accused, and suspected gang leader Rajaee Ali is challenging the transparency of the recent SoE review tribunal appointments and has written to both the Chief Justice and the tribunal members seeking answers.

Ali, who is being held under a detention order issued by the Minister of Homeland Security, petitioned the review tribunal on August 28 for a review of his detention. His attorney, Keron Ramkhalwhan, has since questioned the Chief Justice’s appointments of David Alexander, Kent Samlal, and Shivangelie Ramoutar to the tribunal on July 21.

In letters addressed separately to Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the tribunal members, Ramkhalwhan requested clarification on the criteria, policies, and procedures guiding the appointments. He also asked whether any members had applied or submitted resumes for selection. Responses are sought by September 8.

The attorney pointed to the composition of the earlier SoE review tribunal, appointed in January, which comprised three senior counsel.

Earlier this year, the tribunal was composed solely of senior counsel, including Deborah Peake, SC, Ian Benjamin, SC, and Lee Merry, SC.

Ramkhalwhan argued that the exclusion of senior counsel in the latest appointments suggests inconsistency and raises concerns about fairness.

“Given that the initial review tribunal was composed exclusively of senior counsel, one would reasonably expect that, in similar circumstances, the inner bar, being those with the requisite experience, legal expertise, and judicial temperament, would be prioritised and/or considered for appointment to this particular tribunal.

“The failure to consider and/or appoint any member of the inner bar to the review tribunal at this stage suggests that the decisions to appoint each member may be an inconsistent exercise of discretion, raising concerns about the transparency and fairness of the appointment process,” Ramkhalwhan wrote.

He further noted that one tribunal member also serves as a director on a state board, a role often viewed as political, which he said could create “a perception of bias.”

“These proceedings are not only about actual independence but also about the appearance of independence,” Ramkhalwhan wrote. “Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”

Ramkhalwhan said, “I wish to clarify that I make no allegations or condemnatory remarks against any member of the tribunal…” He added, “It is crucial to ensure that there is no executive influence on the review tribunal.

“This is especially important given that preventative detention laws currently permit the executive branch to detain citizens.

“The independence and impartiality of the review tribunal are paramount to upholding justice and maintaining public confidence in the legal process."

Ramkhalwhan also gave the tribunal members the same deadline to respond.

“Given the review tribunal’s crucial role in reviewing executive detention, it is essential to ensure that its appointment is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, safeguarding it from any executive influence.”

Ali's legal challenge over his transfer from the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, to Teteron Barracks, on July 18, hours after the SoE was declared, has been adjourned to September 17. He claims he is being held in inhumane conditions and denied basic rights. He has sought interim court orders for airing time, access to showers and toilets, weekly family contact, and clothing.

He is also asking for declarations that his transfer and detention conditions are unlawful, along with constitutional relief and damages.

According to Ali’s detention order, gazetted as legal notice No 319, he is accused of leading and directing the Radical Islamic Criminal Gang from prison.

Ali's brother Hamid and co-accused Earl Richards are also accused of being in the same gang.

The detention order alleged that Ali conspired with the GR8 Gang Alliance to carry out imminent assassinations of law enforcement officers and public officials and that he was able to maintain gang communications and direct activity while at the military facility, demonstrating what officials described as an immediate and ongoing threat to national security.

Richards and Hamid Ali are alleged to have engaged in similar conspiracies while maintaining gang communications behind bars.

Rajaee Ali and Richards are challenging their detention and transfers from the Maximum Security Prison to military bases in Chaguaramas.

They are also charged with the murder of special state prosecutor Dana Seetahal, SC, in May 2014 and being members of a gang.

Also accused of being a member of Ali’s alleged gang is a senior prison officer who is also challenging his detention before the tribunal.

He was alleged to have used his position to assist incarcerated leaders, smuggle contraband, and facilitate plots against public officials. Authorities branded him “a serious threat to public safety.”