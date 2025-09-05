PwC, cybersecurity expert collaborate for regional stock exchange

Dr Dustin Fraser -

Top accounting firm PwC is partnering with cybersecurity researcher and practitioner Dr Dustin Fraser to conduct a feasibility study on the creation of a regional stock exchange for Caricom states.

PwC announced the move in a media release on September 4.

The release said Dr Fraser’s role was pivotal given his career in IT, risk management, information security and compliance leadership across several sectors.

Dr Fraser is currently serving as acting chief compliance officer for Matrix Applications LLC, a New York-based fintech service bureau.

He is also leading global cybersecurity and compliance programmes for a major pharmaceutical platform company.

"Through his ongoing research, Dr Fraser is actively exploring collaboration and funding to implement his frameworks in practice – ensuring the Caricom stock exchange, if launched, becomes a model of financial sustainability and cyber resilience," the release said.

The release added that larger economies such as TT, Jamaica and Barbados could see deeper capital pools, expanded listings and increased investor confidence in its private sectors.

It added that smaller states and OECS can gain access to more robust markets, which would give businesses visibility and access to more investment opportunities.

"The region benefits by reducing reliance on fragmented financial infrastructures, building resilience against global financial shocks and elevating the Caribbean’s standing in international capital markets,” the release said.