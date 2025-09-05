Princes Town man, 28, on murder charge

A 28-year-old man from Princes Town is expected to face a master in the High Court on September 5, charged with the murder of a fellow villager.

Labourer Felix McLean, of Railway Road, is alleged to have stabbed Sherwin Balkaran, 40, of Naparima Mayaro Road, during an attack near the home of Balkaran’s parents.

Balkaran’s body was found on Railway Road around 5.30 am on August 24.

Reports are Balkaran was speaking with two men near a shop when an argument broke out, during which he was stabbed with a knife. He collapsed nearby and died at the scene.

Cpl Griffith of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, laid the charges after receiving instructions from acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Jaglal on September 4.

Supt Persad, together with ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan, all of the Homicide Bureau, led the investigations.

The accused is expected to appear in the South B Court.