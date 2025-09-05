Prescott makes history on Jamaica’s first sound clash album

Kerwin Prescott -

Trinidad and Tobago producer Kerwin Prescott is celebrating a historic milestone after contributing two tracks to the first-ever sound clash album out of Jamaica.

Prescott, known in the music industry as Mad Hed City of Mad Pak Music, is featured as a producer on two leading tracks, Simply Magic and Dubplate To A Sound Bwoy Remix (2025), from Singing Melody’s album Sound Clash Culture, said a media release.

Prescott, an artist, producer, and videographer joins a team of international producers on the project that includes Singing Melody himself, Hi-One from Germany, Raye Bann, Pure Music Productions with Delly Ranx and Too Faymous.

The 13-track album features songs such as Kill Sound Straight, Tun Up Di Sound featuring Kiprich, and Dub Nuh Miss remix featuring Cutty Ranks. In addition to producing the two songs, Prescott also played a key role in mixing, co-directing the album, and filming and co-directing the music videos.

Prescott and Singing Melody first met backstage at an event in Tobago, where he expressed his dream of working with Melody, who recently received a Lifetime Music Award for his contribution to Jamaican music and sound system culture at The Crowning of Singing Melody in Dumfries, St James, the release said.

“When Kerwin shared his ideas with me, I was blown away,” Melody said. “They aligned perfectly with the concept I had for Sound Clash Culture. Working with him has been a joy. He really understands my vision and purpose, and it shows the unity that exists between Jamaicans and Trinis. I have invited him to spend more time in Jamaica so I can introduce him to the wider industry and continue building together.”

For Prescott, the collaboration marked not just a career highlight but also a personal triumph. He flew to Jamaica for the first time to work with Singing Melody and immerse himself in the culture that inspired him since childhood.

“Being in Jamaica with this legend was really a high point for me,” Prescott said. “Our energies meshed perfectly. As a Trinidadian who grew up influenced by this music, it felt incredible to contribute to such a historic album.”

Singing Melody, renowned for hits like Want You Back, aims through this project to reignite and preserve the Sound Clash culture that helped shape dancehall music in Jamaica.

Prescott first made his mark in 2000 when he broke into the soca scene with Pace produced by the late Shel Shok. He went on to perform rapso songs and produce hip hop tracks for the group Spotrushaz before gaining international recognition in the UK. There he worked and performed with Jus Now and collaborated with international acts including The Prototypes on their award-winning track Pop It Off, Afrobeats star Fuse ODG, Stylo G, popular Jamaican dancehall producer Patrick “Roach” Samuels and soca powerhouse Bunji Garlin, among others.

Sound Clash Culture will be released on the SHEM Music Productions imprint on September 8.

For more info follow Kerwin Prescott on all social media platforms @madhedcity.