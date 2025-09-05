PPP/C announces Guyana election win for itself

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo -

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has won a landslide victory in the general elections in Guyana, according to PPP/C general secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo. The election outcome has not yet been officially declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Jagdeo made the statement at a media conference on September 4, according to an article by the Guyana Chronicle, based on election result declarations by returning officers in all ten regions, which were posted online by GECOM, along with 2,790 statements of poll (SOPs).

In the article, Jagdeo said the PPP/C secured 55.32 per cent of the vote, compared to 44.68 per cent for the combined opposition. He said that translated to 46,530 more votes than the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and the other smaller political parties combined.

Up to press time, the results had not yet been declared. A recount had been granted for Sub-District Four of District Four based on a request by the APNU. This recount is to begin on September 4.

On September 3, the Guyanese Department of Public Information said the declared results from the Returning Officers (RO) for the 2025 General and Regional Elections for six of the country’s ten districts reflected a strong lead for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), which had secured a majority of votes in Regions Two, Three, Six, Eight, and Nine.