Kamla's courageous stance

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I write to express full agreement with the recent statement by Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar regarding the US’ responsibility to take decisive action against international drug trafficking.

For too long, our small nation has borne the brunt of the violence, corruption and social decay unleashed by the drug trade.

Studies have shown that the narcotics industry fuels over 70 per cent of violent crimes in the Caribbean, driving gang warfare, money laundering and the breakdown of communities. These cartels are not just traffickers they are enemies of the state, destabilising democracies and destroying lives.

When the PM called for firm, uncompromising measures by the US against these drug lords, she was speaking for every mother who lost a child to gang violence, for every community under siege, and for every honest citizen wanting a safe future.

Her leadership is courageous because she has dared to say what many are afraid to: drug trafficking is modern day terrorism and it must be fought with the same level of seriousness and urgency.

Critics who twist her words to imply recklessness are missing the point entirely. Mrs Persad-Bissessar has not called for lawlessness, she has called for strength, for partnership and for international resolve.

The drug cartels operate with weapons of war; it is only logical that governments and global powers respond with the full weight of law and justice.

This government understands what the previous PNM administration ignored for nine long years – without confronting the drug trade, we will never reduce crime, restore safety or build prosperity. Under this PM, TT finally leadership that is willing to stand tall on the global stage and demand accountability from those who profit off our suffering.

History will remember her words as a turning point, where we stopped whispering about the drug trade and began confronting it head on. For that, every law abiding citizen should applaud her.

CURTIS O BRADY

Arima