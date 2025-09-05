Kamla, Penny congratulate Holness on Jamaica election win

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, leader of the Jamaica Labor Party, celebrates his reelection in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 3 - AP PHOTO

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has congratulated Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness on his victory in the Jamaica general election held on September 3.

She said his winning of a third term in office showed the trust and confidence people had in Holness and, considering the many global challenges, it was a testament to his dedication to making the lives of all Jamaicans more prosperous and progressive.

She also mentioned her personal ties to Jamaica saying the professional and personal experiences of herself and her husband there shaped their appreciation for the contributions Jamaica maked regionally and internationally.

“TT values the long-standing bilateral relationship with Jamaica and the important role both our countries play within Caricom in advancing regional priorities.

“My government remains committed to continued collaboration with Jamaica on matters of mutual interest, including economic co-operation, regional security and international representation. As you are aware, my husband and I have spent many fulfilling years in Jamaica.”

She added that she was proud to welcome Holness back as a leader in the Caricom community.

Holness and his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) secured an historic third consecutive term in office, edging out the People’s National Party (PNP) in the election.

The JLP captured 34 of 63 seats while the PNP and its leader, Mark Golding, won 29.

Holness follows PJ Patterson, Jamaica’s longest-serving PM, who won three consecutive elections in 1993, 1997 and 2002, holding office from 1992-2006 after assuming office as PM after former PM Michael Manley retired.

On September 3, at the JLP’s Belmont Road, Kingston headquarters Holnesss, who retained the St Andrew West Central seat, said the result was a win for Jamaica. He thanked his supporters for their trust, faith and belief in a vision of a stronger, safer, more prosperous Jamaica.

The party ran on the reduction of the country’s violent crime rates, including a 43 per cent drop in killings, a good employment rate, reductions in poverty, to drastically reduce the income tax rate and double the national minimum wage. He pledged focus on the needs of the people, to continue to grow the economy, continue to get all access to quality education, meaningful employment and to grow a just society.

“Prosperity doesn’t (only) mean riches. For some people, prosperity means peace. They want to live in peace.

"For some people, prosperity may mean their children getting to university. For some people prosperity is a car, for others, it is a house.

"But for most people, it is the road (being) fixed in their community and (having) water in their pipes. And so, we must be focussed on delivering these basic public services, which mean prosperity for so many.”

Holness stressed victory was not easy, it was a fight, but it was a victory by merit. He said no matter how well his government performed, some said a third term would be a threat to democracy, but the election proved the country’s democracy was intact.

He added that the JLP’s third term would be one of rebuilding. It intended to attract new people, expose new talent, refresh new ideas and present a credible political organisation that could lead the country and prepare to be “a credible alternative to the opposition for a fourth term of a Jamaica Labour Party Government.”

Holness also congratulated the people of Jamaica on the lack of any notable violence on election day.

“This was a wonderful demonstration of the maturity of Jamaica’s political process, that we could go through such a closely fought election without any violence to speak of… and we must all give ourselves a round of applause,” he said.

Golding conceded defeat and accepted the results of the election around 11 pm.

He said, “I acknowledge and concede the results and congratulate the Jamaica Labour Party.

"Jamaica’s democracy is important and we must cherish it.

"Sometimes it brings bitter disappointments, sometimes those disappointments are tinged with a sense that not all is fair and just but t is very very important that we put democracy ahead of all of those feelings.”

Voter turnout increased slightly from its record low of 37.9 per cent in the 2020 general election, to about 38.8 per cent.

In a Facebook post, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles congratulated the JLP and Holness, saying the outcome reflected continued confidence in his leadership and his enduring commitment to national development.

“Upon first assuming office in 2011, Dr Holness made history as Jamaica’s youngest prime minister. His has been a tenure in which he has guided his nation through times of great challenges and change.

“We welcome his re-election and look forward to working with him in the spirit of partnership, progress and regional unity.”

Beckles also recognised Opposition Leader Golding and the PNP, commending their campaign and gain of 15 parliamentary seats. She said their performance underscored the strength of Jamaica’s democracy and the vital role of a dynamic and effective opposition.

She also wished the country success and reaffirmed the PNM’s commitment to building a stronger, more unified Caricom.

“The people of Jamaica have once again demonstrated their unwavering faith in the democratic process. As fellow small island developing states, we remain united in purpose across the Caribbean, striving together for economic resilience, social justice, partnerships, progress and regional solidarity.”

TT Manufacturers Association CEO Dr Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen too extended his congratulations to Holness. He said the election of a third consecutive term reflected that the people of Jamaica recognised his vision and contribution to the positive growth of the nation.

He added, “Earlier this year, TTMA successfully hosted a trade mission to Jamaica, underscoring the importance of our trading partnership. We believe that continuous trade between our nations not only strengthens our bilateral ties but also contributes to a more resilient and united Caricom.”

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce also congratulated Holness saying his historic re-election reflected the confidence of the Jamaican people in his leadership and commitment to national development.

Chamber CEO Vashti Guyadeen said, “Jamaica remains one of TT’s most important regional partners, serving as a critical market for our manufacturers, exporters and service providers. The Chamber is dedicated to strengthening these ties, fostering deeper commercial linkages, and advancing the goals of Caricom integration. We look forward to continued collaboration that will generate new opportunities and shared prosperity for both nations.”

Caricom Election Observation Mission’s chief of mission and TT Elections and Boundaries Commission chief election officer Fern Narcis-Scope said Jamaica’s September 3 general election was free of intimidation and reflected the will of Jamaicans.

At a media conference, Narcis-Scope said the teams visited 260 polling stations across 12 parishes on polling day where, generally, everything and everyone functioned effectively. There was adequate and professional security, “which contributed to the level of calm that accompanied the day’s activities.”

“The mission’s general assessment of the day’s activities is that the voters were able to cast their ballots without intimidation or harassment. And that the results of the general elections of September 3, 2025 reflected the will of the people of Jamaica and reinforced their commitment to the democratic process.”

She congratulated all on the mature way the elections were conducted and said the full report, with recommendations and suggestions, would be submitted to the secretary general of Caricom.