Government to appoint Dwayne Bravo Trinidad and Tobago sports ambassador

Dwayne Bravo. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts has confirmed plans to appoint former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as a sports ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

Watts made the announcement during the government’s post-cabinet meeting on September 4. He also said they will appoint more athletes as sports ambassadors.

“Currently we are adding. We have a lot of other athletes we’re looking at to make them sport ambassadors also,” Watts said.

He confirmed legendary former West Indian batsman Brian Lara and former world number one T20 spinner Samuel Badree as current sports ambassadors to TT.

“We will be coming with some others,” he closed.