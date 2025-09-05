Gadsby-Dolly: Not just police, student support needed at schools

St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly speaks with the media after a back-to-school drive hosted by Arima MP Pennelope Beckles at the Arima Community Centre, Anglican Street, Arima, on September 5. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has warned that deploying police officers to schools without strengthening student support services is a short-sighted response to growing concerns over school violence.

Speaking to media following a back-to-school drive hosted by Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles at the Arima Community Centre on September 4. Her comments came before government confirmed its planned deployment of police officers at 50 high-risk schools and patrols at 20 others for the upcoming school term at a media briefing later that day.

At the time, Gadsby-Dolly was responding to questions about an August 23 police statement that 95 specially trained special reserve police (SRP) officers would be assigned to high-risk schools at the start of the new academic term.

Gadsby-Dolly, while supporting efforts to improve safety, said the initiative was not new and needed to be backed by consistency and resources.

“The key is not just presence: it’s consistency. Officers must be properly supported, and their efforts complemented by trained professionals such as social workers and guidance counsellors,” she said.

She said she received reports of delays in contract renewals for some student support staff, such as school councillors and social workers.

“Are we starting this school term with a shortage of social workers and guidance counsellors? That’s concerning because police cannot replace those roles,” she cautioned.

Gadsby-Dolly also criticised the government over delays in distributing the school supplies and book grant and promises to deliver laptops and tablets to students.

“Families depend on these grants, and too many have been left in limbo,” she said, adding that she had received numerous complaints from constituents who applied but received no communication or payment.

On August 25, the Ministry of Education said grants were being disbursed in phases, with 5,248 payments made and 14,752 scheduled for completion by September 5. However, Gadsby-Dolly described the timeline as unrealistic.

“We’re now at the end of the holidays: an extra week was even added, and we still haven’t seen full delivery. That’s disappointing for families who trusted and relied on those promises.”

She rejected any suggestion the delays were due to funding issues, saying, “If the UNC followed the same model we used under the PNM, those grants would have been included in the mid-term allocations. The money should have been there.”

Gadsby-Dolly was also sceptical about the government’s commitment to its campaign promise to provide laptops to all form-one students and tablets to primary school pupils, calling for transparency in the procurement process.

“I’ve asked questions like, ‘What’s the status of the procurement? Has it been completed? Who is the supplier? At what stage is the process?” she said. “I’ve received no specific answers. Just broad promises, which I find unrealistic.”

She advocated for a means-tested approach to device distribution, noting that under the previous PNM administration, laptops were given based on financial need.

“That is a better use of limited funding than giving devices only to form-one students,” she said.

Gadsby-Dolly also took issue with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s remark, “If you don’t want it, don’t take it,” in response to critics of the device distribution plan.

“That’s not helpful. A student who needs a device doesn’t care about political banter – they just want to do their work,” she said. “That’s why we’re calling for a more targeted, sensible approach.”

The back-to-school event in Arima saw hundreds of families receiving supplies and support. Beckles said demand was higher this year due to government delays.

“The need was more urgent. We supported not just our constituents – people came from all over once they saw the MP sign,” Beckles said.

Gadsby-Dolly praised Beckles’ efforts and said all PNM MPs had ramped up their outreach this year. “Led by our political leader, every PNM MP participated. This was crucial because over 30,000 vulnerable citizens needed assistance,” she said.

Among those present at the Arima event were Malabar MP Dominic Romain, Laventille East MP Christian Birchwood, Senator Vishnu Dhanpaul, and several councillors from the constituency.

Despite government efforts, Gadsby-Dolly said families were still facing uncertainty and deserve better communication and planning.

“Parents need to know real timelines so they can plan for their children. Promises without delivery aren’t enough,” she said.