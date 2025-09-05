Former PNM finance minister warns $9b budget deficit looms

Vishnu Dhanpaul -

OPPOSITION Senator Vishnu Dhanpaul is warning of a looming $9 billion deficit in the upcoming national budget, citing troubling fiscal trends and a lack of sustainable revenue measures.

He made the projection during an interview at Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles's back-to-school drive, on Anglican Street at the Arima Community Centre.

Dhanpaul, responding to questions about his forecast and the $9 billion figure, said, “I just left finance (ministry),” suggesting his figures were grounded in up-to-date assessments of government revenue and expenditure plans.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo had also spoken about a $9 billion deficit during the mid-year review in the House of Representatives on June 18. He gave an estimate of $9.67 billion based on the former PNM administration's 2024-2025 fiscal package which the debate dealt with, following the UNC's election to office after the April 28 polls. Tancoo had said there was a projected deficit of $5.51 billion, expected to increase by $3.44 billion.

Dhanpaul, also asked to comment on the government’s election campaign promises of a 10 per cent wage increase for public servants, questioned how such a wage hike could be funded given the current economic climate, the state’s increasing borrowing and reduced income owing to discontinued revenue-generating policies.

His advice to public servants waiting on the 10 per cent?

"Good luck!"

He also issued strong warnings against any attempt to tax public-service pensions and reiterated calls for a reduction in corporation tax to stimulate business activity.

“How are they going to manage all of these obligations without a proper revenue authority?” he asked.

“You’re talking about giving up $5 billion a year while trying to increase spending, manage the deficit, and oversee borrowing. It’s going to be very interesting to see what the government's budget will actually look like.”

In the past, the budget was usually presented at the end of September or early October. So far, the government has not announced a budget date.

Dhanpaul also took aim at the recent appointment of former UNC MP Rudranath Indarsingh to the Industrial Court, raising questions about impartiality and potential conflicts of interest.

“Mr Indarsingh spent about 15 years under the UNC. You can't wave a magic wand and suddenly become impartial overnight. We’ll be keeping a serious eye on this development at the Industrial Court.”

On September 2, Indarsingh confirmed he and two others had been appointed.

Dhanpaul described what he called “double standards” in how the labour movement treated other appointments, specifically Larry Achong.

“You can't apply one standard to Larry Achong and another to Indarsingh.”

Dhanpaul also criticised trade unions such as the PSA and OWTU, questioning their silence on Indarsingh’s judicial appointment after previously being “very vocal against Larry Achong...

“The trade unions essentially ganged up against him,” he said. “Now we’re waiting to hear what they’ll say about Mr Indarsingh. I, for one, can’t wait to hear their response.”

In May, the labour movement intensified calls for Achong’s removal, accusing him of bias and misconduct and claiming his presence undermined the credibility of the industrial-relations system.

Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget and National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) president Michael Annisette condemned the extension of Achong’s tenure by the former PNM government before the general election, calling it “a slap in the face” to workers and unions nationwide.