Felicity man in court for relative’s beating death

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain. - File photo

A 43-year-old man, often seen in the streets of Felicity and other parts of central Trinidad, has faced a master in a High Court charged with the murder of Ravi Pandhorie.

Shannon Jaggan appeared before master Rhea Libert in the North Court ‘C’ on September 5.

The accused, who does not have a fixed place of abode, was denied bail and remanded into custody.

A status hearing is set for January 7, 2026, and a sufficiency hearing on May 1.

The charge arises from an incident which occurred on August 10 at Gilber Street in Felicity, Chaguanas, in which Pandhorie was beaten.

Pandhorie, who was the accused's relative, was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. However, he succumbed to his injuries on August 14.

On September 2, the police arrested Jaggan during an operation in Felicity, after investigations by the officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.

WPC Nestor laid the charge after consultation with the acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jagal, on September 4.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan led the investigation.