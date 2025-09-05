Ex-Windies pacer Tony Gray urges TKR to adjust to conditions

Tony Gray -

Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray believes the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) should give wrist-spinner Yannic Cariah and wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva valuable game time before the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs, since both players could add balance and depth to the team’s title push.

Gray, who has followed TKR’s progress closely throughout this year’s edition, said the pair could prove crucial in the knockout stages if given the chance to build confidence and rhythm ahead of the final round of matches.

“Yannic Cariah, for example, is a batsman who could solidify the middle. Because the top order has been given a lot of runs. You need somebody who's an insurance man later on. And he’s also a wrist spinner. I think he brings a lot to the table. He would have been ideal last night (TKR’s seven-wicket loss to St Lucia Kings), in that sort of situation.”

Against defending champions Kings on September 3, TKR succumbed to a heavy defeat in their final of five home matches at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. However, they won their first four home games, and in the process, also qualified for the playoffs.

The loss, though, saw them slip to second on the six-team standings, with Kings rising to the top.

On Da Silva’s absence from the TKR unit, Gray stressed that the 26-year-old has matured into a far more complete T20 option than when he first broke into the setup. Da Silva is yet to feature for TKR this year, despite being named among the starters in their opening 12-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. TKR won that contest without Da Silva getting to bat. He’s never made the starting XI since.

“Joshua Da Silva has become a better all-around batsman who could obviously ‘wicketkeep’ as well. He didn't get an opportunity to do anything and was subsequently, replaced. People have to look at Joshua Da Silva as an explosive batsman. He’s added different layers to his game. Especially in the batting department where he can play the T20,” Gray added.

The ex-Windies quick said Da Silva knows his way around the setup having captained Trinidad and Tobago Legions to the the inaugural Cricket West Indies Breakout T20 League title earlier this year.

Gray’s call comes after TKR wrapped up their five-match home leg with the loss to St Lucia Kings. That defeat cost them top spot on the CPL table, though they had already sealed playoff qualification.

“At the start of their efforts in Trinidad, I thought that they would have looked to at least win four out of five. So, it was not bad performance. The last game (vs St Lucia Kings), they did not make adjustments to the kind of pitch that they were playing on. They offered a lot for the spinners. I think that they should have adjusted their mindset initially when they saw the ball spinning all over the place. And they should have been thinking that this is a 140 (runs) pitch and not a 160 pitch.”

Despite the stumble, Gray praised TKR’s batting line-up, which has shown mettle thus far, to rack up an impressive six wins from eight matches.

Looking ahead to matches in Barbados and Guyana before the knockout rounds, Gray said TKR must balance their desire to win with the need to give fringe players exposure, particularly with injury concerns in the camp.

“They have to try to play players who have not played before. Anything can happen. Mohamed Amir got injured. But he could be out of the tournament. You need to give other players an opportunity to play in the middle in a heat of competition for them to have some form going into the latter stages.”

Gray also touched on Dwayne Bravo’s first year as TKR head coach, calling the former all-rounder’s mindset “phenomenal.”

He added, “This is a new challenge being the head coach of TKR for the first time. Bravo will want to win because he always wants to achieve new goals. He's a source of inspiration for his team.”

Gray pointed to the Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors as TKR’s biggest threats, with Barbados Royals, despite being in cellar position, still dangerous given their home advantage with six games to play.