English-born Justin Obikwu ready for Curacao World Cup qualifier

English-born TT striker Justin Obikwu during a chat with TTFA Media. -

English-born TT striker Justin Obikwu is keen to make a lasting impression if he gets the chance to take the field against Curacao in the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 5.

The 21-year-old Obikwu, who is born to a Trinidadian mother and Nigerian father, said the World Cup qualifiers are as big as they come on the international stage and is eager to help TT realise their dream of qualifying for a second senior World Cup.

"It's very exciting to be back," said Obikwu, via a TT Football Association (TTFA) video which was released on September 3. "World Cup qualifiers are one of the biggest qualifying stages we could possibly participate in. I'm really excited to be back in training and I can't wait to get going and show what I can do.

"Everyone is very welcoming. The staff are all great and the players are all bonding together, so it's quite a close group we have. Like I said, this is the real deal now. We've got to get prepping and ready for Friday."

Standing at a towering 6' 4", the centre forward debuted for TT last March in a friendly against Jamaica at the Hasely Crawford venue. This week, Obikwu sealed a loan move from EFL Championship division team Coventry City to Lincoln City in EFL League One and is hopeful his club form can be translated to the international arena. Last season, on loan to League Two outfit Grimsby Town, Obikwu scored seven goals in 19 league matches.

"I've been on a couple of loans, to Grimsby twice. Getting experience, getting minutes and scoring goals was the main thing. I did that well. Now, my career has gone up and this is an important stage for me representing my nation. I'm very excited."

In the second round of World Cup qualifying, over 20,000 supporters showed up in Mucurapo for TT's 6-2 victory over St Kitts and Nevis on June 6. Obikwu reckons the local fans will have the venue bouncing again as TT start the final round of Concacaf qualifiers.

"We've been preparing heavily for the game. The stadium is going to be packed out. It's going to be an exciting game and we'll have a lot of support there so we've got to do our best...I'm ready. Fully ready."

Joining Obikwu in coach Dwight Yorke's 26-man squad for the Curacao match is 21-year-old US-born centre back Kobi Henry, who's currently on loan to Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake. Henry has represented the US at the Under-17, Under-19 and Under-20 levels. His parent club is French outfit Stade Reims B. One of five centre backs in the squad, Henry is relishing the opportunity to represent TT.

"I'm happy to be here, to engage with the culture and compete for such a big tournament," Henry told TTFA media. "I feel really proud to represent my family and my country. Most of all, I want to bring my experience and what I can to this team to help us go forward and push for the World Cup."

Henry's message to the fans was a simple one.

"Everyone, come out and support. Give us all your love."

Kickoff is at 8 pm, while gates will open at 4 pm.