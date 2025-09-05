Cultura Viva fair comes to Chaguaramas

Rootsyardd Dub, Skallywag Bay, Chaguaramas – the vibrant seaside venue that will host Cultura Viva 2025, bringing Latin and Caribbean traditions together in one family celebration. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Cultura Viva, a Latin-Caribbean fair will be held on September 13 at Rootsyardd Dub, Skallywag Bay, Chaguaramas, from 2 pm-10 pm.

“Cultura Viva is a space to celebrate our diversity and to build bridges between communities. We want this fair to mark the beginning of a movement that will grow with each edition and strengthen the bond between migrants and locals,” said Kyna Pedro-Guevara, educator and media presenter leading the project.

The fair aims to showcase the cultural wealth of both migrant and local communities through music, food, art, and entrepreneurship. More than 15 vendors will participate, offering traditional dishes, clothing, crafts, and beauty products. Attendees will also enjoy artistic performances, live music, and the contributions of community leaders in a family-oriented atmosphere.

There will also be recreational activities such as skating, mini-golf, and rock climbing, making the fair an entertainment option for all ages.

The initiative is organised by Aquí con Kyna and Gayelle The Caribbean, in collaboration with Night Market, well-known for attracting a diverse and international audience. Organisers emphasise that the fair is not only about entertainment, but also about creating opportunities for small businesses and fostering genuine cultural exchange between migrants and Trinidadians.