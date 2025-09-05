A year-round Carnival city

-

PAOLO KERNAHAN

The idea of a year-round carnival city is either an intriguing one or just more of the hot air we produce in Trinidad with remarkable efficiency and consistency. Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism, Satykama Maharaj, recently talked about government’s plans to establish a carnival city at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Expanding on one of this country’s biggest annual cultural extravaganzas seems to make sense.

I recall David Rudder telling me in an interview a lifetime ago about his frustration with a calypso culture that allows only one brief moment in the entire calendar year to breathe.

A carnival that never ends would help grow and preserve the arts at the centre of the festival, creating more economic opportunities for designers, performers, pannists, musicians, etc.

There are, however, several factors surrounding this idea that need further elaboration – and there’s also a significant issue with the entire concept. The first question is, where will the money come from to sustain year-round carnival activities?

Sure, there’s construction everywhere, food franchises popping up every Monday morning, luxury cars at every traffic light – it’s easy to believe that a powerful economy drives TT. Few people factor in the influence of the underground economy – money laundering, narcotics, etc.

The fact is, ours is a relatively small economy. The majority of economic activity is driven by government spending, as well as the apportioning of rents from ever-shrinking oil and gas revenues. If the state didn’t sink millions into the annual carnival celebrations, the entire season would boil down to a handful of fetes and a sweat in the soca drome; there’d be no pan, no street parade…no culture. Not even corn soup.

Two periods during the year soak up most of the available advertising and sponsorship budgets – carnival and Christmas. Immediately after each period, there’s a considerable drought in economic activity. It’s highly unlikely that funding for year-round Carnival-related activities would be achieved through private sector investment.

Sure, there will be some event promoters happy to ply their trade in an atmosphere of perpetual partying, but guess who’s also broke after carnival and Christmas – the public. That means more public money would have to be funnelled into this carnival city.

Economics aside, this can be a good initiative, helping to cement our reputation as the home of carnival culture in the region. For the concept to function as a tourism driver, however, it would need to be integrated into a web of tourism attractions.

A carnival city would have to be conceived and marketed as part of a travel package, with tie-ins to eco-tourism (turtle nesting season, Caroni and Nariva swamps, nature hikes, etc).

Then there’s Divali, Hosay, Kartic and any number of annual religious festivals that make fascinating subjects for foreign visitors, many of whom are travel bloggers looking for unique experiences to capture on camera. Naturally, there is our food culture and, not to be forgotten, our beaches.

A carnival city stitched into the complex tapestry of our cultural arsenal could help make TT a premier travel destination for the Insta generation of travellers.

It could be the fulcrum on which all of our other tourism assets and attractions turn, making us a destination where there is always something to do and see, beyond lying on a beach all day.

And now to the big problem. This carnival city idea is what economists call ‘high-hanging fruit.’ Actually, they don’t call it that; that’s all me. Any such concept at the Queen’s Park Savannah is at least two years away, if at all. It might even be longer.

In a social media post about the carnival city news story, Minister Maharaj was seen asking citizens to submit their contact information for the assembly of some committee. A committee. This suggests that this idea doesn’t exist in a more advanced form than just those two words.

The government needs to focus on strategies that can address the current foreign exchange shortage in the short term. This past week, a news story reported that importers were struggling to obtain foreign exchange to bring in back-to-school supplies.

Forex woes are only becoming more acute.

We’re well past the committee stage. I’d written a column on how we could, as soon as now, leverage social media to attract visitors for the winter travel season. That column was predicated on information that should be known to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism. A carnival city won’t matter if our economic necrosis deepens further.