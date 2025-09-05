A tribute to Calypso Rose: Blow Mano Blow unveils Yuh Majesty

Heaven "Snakey" Charles of Brass to the World performs a medley of soca during the Blow Mano Blow bandlaunch at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. - Ayanna Kinsale

Blow Mano Blow ignited Queen’s Hall on September 1 with an electrifying bandlaunch event. The evening marked the unveiling of their 2026 Carnival presentation, Yuh Majesty – a dazzling homage to the legendary Calypso Rose, blending vibrant theatre and moving musical artistry.

A media release said, Yuh Majesty captured the audience’s imagination through a mixture of dramatic performance and live music, drawing inspiration from Calypso Rose’s indelible legacy. Brass 2 the World filled the venue with pure energy and soul as their live brass band provided the heartbeat of the night. The production seamlessly merged costumed spectacle, storytelling, and the rich traditions of calypso, resulting in a tapestry of sound and vision that paid fitting tribute to Trinidad and Tobago heritage.

Spectators were treated to a preview of the band’s creative sections: Tempo, Fire Fire, and Queen of The Road. Each segment embodied a unique aspect of Calypso Rose’s contribution to the art form – whether pulsating rhythm, fiery spirit, or her iconic command as the true "Queen of Calypso."

The night’s entertainment featured performances from Brass 2 the World, Sanell Dempster, Snakey, Super Blue, Sekon Sta, Wadicks and Shurwayne Winchester. Each artist brought their signature flair, channelling the essence of calypso and soca with infectious rhythms and heartfelt tributes. Queen’s Hall Garden Theatre resonated with joy as hit after hit drew enthusiastic applause and dancing from every corner, the release said.

The evening’s highlight was a poignant moment of familial and artistic respect: Mr and Mrs Burt Marcellin took to the stage to honour Calypso Rose herself. In a moving gesture, they presented her sisters, Bunny and Jean Sandy, with a gold-framed portrait of Calypso Rose. The ceremony drew a standing ovation, capping an event that celebrated the enduring power and influence of Calypso Rose’s music.

The mas camp will open in November at the Corner of Tragarete Road and Broome Street, Port of Spain.

For more info on Blow Mano Blow band registration call 286-6819