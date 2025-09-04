Well-rounded students benefit Trinidad and Tobago

-

THE EDITOR: Another school term is sent to begin. Where does the time go? How quickly our children are growing! What are they learning – at home and in the classrooms? Have we shown them how to think critically? To be independent thinkers?

Have we taught them to be kind and considerate and not be Machiavellian like so many adults who seek power over others by any means?

In a society flooded by social media, which largely promotes consumerism and the winner-take-all mentality, nurturing good and well-rounded children requires an enormous amount time, patience and attention from all stakeholders especially parents and teachers.

Yes, it can be quite a daunting, stressful task at times, but we have to remind ourselves that our very lives, our society and indeed our world really depends on the positive influence we have on children as they are tomorrow's leaders.

I wishing everyone a wonderful and successful new school year.

RENUKA MARAJ

Via e-mail