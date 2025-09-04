Voters complain about slow process at Jamaica polls

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, points to his polling station number before voting during general elections in Kingston, Jamaica, on September 3. - AP Photo

Jamaicans headed to the polls on September 3 with the general election pitting the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) of Prime Minister Andrew Holness against the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) led by Mark Golding.

Holness is looking for his third consecutive term while Golding renounced his British citizenship ahead of the vote following public scrutiny. All this in the midst of allegations of corruption, cost-of-living pressures and high crime rates.

Turnout appeared to be high in key urban constituencies throughout the morning with long lines.

However, there were complaints in several polling stations that the pace of the voting process was too slow. In fact, police reinforcements were called in to the St Andrew South constituency as voters got “boisterous” as they waiting in line for hours to vote.

Ahead of polls, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica urged “good judgment, responsible conduct and adherence to the principles of peaceful political engagement” as there were reports of poster defacement and flare-ups between supporters.

Social media posts circulating on the morning of election day referenced isolated intimidation or tense confrontations near polling stations, but there were no reports of such from authorities nor of widespread violence or system irregularities.

However, Julie Francis, a JLP indoor agent, accused Norman Scott, PNP candidate for St Elizabeth South, of assaulting her at the Coke High School polling station. Scott said while he was trying to get into the polling station several people converged on him and his security detail may have moved her aside physically.